Palvella Therapeutics Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) said it remains on track to submit a New Drug Application in the second half of 2026 for QTORIN rapamycin in Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, after reporting what executives described as positive Phase 3 results and outlining an expanded commercial plan supported by a recent $230 million financing.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026 financial results and corporate update call, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Wes Kaupinen said the quarter represented “a major inflection point” for Palvella, citing Phase 3 SELVA study results, a strengthened balance sheet, new commercial and operational hires and increased U.S. launch preparation.

Kaupinen said the Phase 3 SELVA study of QTORIN rapamycin in Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations met its primary endpoint and all pre-specified key secondary and secondary endpoints. He said the results, together with earlier Phase 2 data that supported the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation, provide what the company believes is a “robust evidence package” ahead of an NDA filing.

The company also said the FDA has granted an in-person pre-NDA meeting for later this quarter. Kaupinen said Palvella’s objective is to align with the agency on an expedited submission plan, including whether a rolling submission could be appropriate under Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy features.

Lead Program Moves Toward Potential 2027 Approval

Palvella is developing QTORIN rapamycin as a localized topical therapy for rare skin diseases and vascular malformations with no FDA-approved treatments. Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Jeff Martini said the company is pursuing the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway because oral rapamycin is already FDA-approved and has a substantial base of scientific and clinical knowledge.

Martini said the program is intended to support traditional approval, rather than accelerated approval based on surrogate biomarkers. He said SELVA evaluated clinical endpoints, including physician-assessed disease improvement and patient-reported outcomes.

Martini also discussed patient interview data from SELVA, saying patients at baseline described “constant bleeding and leaking” and the need for bandages or clothing changes. At week 24, he said, patient descriptions aligned with trial measurements, including themes of bleeding stopping, reduced leakage and lesions resembling normal skin. Palvella plans to include the qualitative interview work in its planned NDA.

The company said its current goal is potential FDA approval and launch in the first half of 2027, assuming the NDA is submitted in the second half of 2026.

Commercial Launch Planning Accelerates

Kaupinen said Palvella is increasing launch investments following its upsized $230 million equity financing in February. He said the financing “does not change our commitment to disciplined capital allocation,” but gives the company confidence that a potential QTORIN rapamycin launch will not be under-resourced.

The company now plans to target a field sales force of 30 to 40 representatives, compared with its prior range of 20 to 40 representatives, and aims to have the team in place before the PDUFA date. Kaupinen said Palvella has also hired Medical Science Liaisons and is expanding that team nationally.

Palvella said it is engaging high-volume treatment centers, including vascular anomaly centers, to support disease education and prepare for a focused launch model. Kaupinen said the company estimates more than 30,000 diagnosed U.S. patients with Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, with about half concentrated in roughly 400 centers.

Kaupinen said Palvella estimates peak U.S. sales potential of more than $1 billion for QTORIN rapamycin in Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations. He said that estimate is based on prevalence work, field checks with high-volume centers and the company’s view that the therapy could support orphan pricing within its previously guided range of $100,000 to $200,000 per patient per year.

Pipeline Expands Across Rare Skin Diseases

Beyond Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Palvella outlined progress across several programs tied to its QTORIN platform.

Cutaneous venous malformations: Palvella said it remains on track to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study in the second half of 2026. Martini said Phase 2 data showed 73% of patients improved, exceeding the company’s target of 30%. The company has submitted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation application and expects a decision in the middle of the year.

Palvella said it remains on track to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study in the second half of 2026. Martini said Phase 2 data showed 73% of patients improved, exceeding the company’s target of 30%. The company has submitted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation application and expects a decision in the middle of the year. Clinically significant angiokeratomas: Palvella said the Phase 2 LOTU trial has begun and multiple patients have already been dosed. The company expects data in the second half of 2027. The program has received Fast Track Designation.

Palvella said the Phase 2 LOTU trial has begun and multiple patients have already been dosed. The company expects data in the second half of 2027. The program has received Fast Track Designation. Disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis, or DSAP: Palvella said it plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of QTORIN pitavastatin in the second half of 2026. Martini said the company has received more than 40 inbound unsolicited patient inquiries about the planned study.

Chief Innovation Officer Dr. David Osborne said the QTORIN platform is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of drug into diseased skin, including the dermis, while maintaining tolerability and minimizing systemic absorption. He said QTORIN rapamycin has six issued patents, additional applications pending, proprietary formulation and manufacturing know-how, and potential orphan drug exclusivity.

In response to an analyst question, Osborne said he had personally tested 15 compounds in QTORIN, all of which dissolved to high degrees, and that the platform delivered each of the roughly nine compounds taken into in vitro skin permeation testing. “I haven’t found the one yet that it doesn’t work for,” Osborne said, while cautioning that it would be “foolhardy” to claim the platform could work for every molecule.

Cash Position and Expected Catalysts

Chief Financial Officer Matt Korenberg said Palvella ended the first quarter with $261.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in U.S. Treasuries. Following the February financing, he said the company believes it has sufficient cash to last “well into a potential commercial launch.” Based on current assumptions for a first-half 2027 approval and launch, and using current consensus analyst revenue estimates, Korenberg said Palvella would expect its cash to last through cash flow break-even.

Korenberg said Palvella’s model is focused on first-in-disease therapies for serious rare diseases with no approved products, using the QTORIN platform with existing molecules. He said the company believes that approach can allow Palvella to move from concept to Phase 2 human data on less than $10 million of capital.

Looking ahead, Palvella said expected catalysts include the in-person pre-NDA meeting for QTORIN rapamycin in Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, NDA submission in the second half of 2026, initiation of a Phase 3 study in cutaneous venous malformations, Phase 2 initiation in DSAP, and announcements of two additional disease programs in 2026. The company said one will be a new QTORIN product candidate and the other will be a fourth indication for QTORIN rapamycin.

During the question-and-answer session, Kaupinen said Palvella is also evaluating opportunities outside the United States after receiving inbound interest from potential licensing partners in Japan and Europe. He said the company’s current preference is likely to remain focused on the U.S. market and intensify partnering discussions after a potential FDA approval.

“Our goal remains clear,” Kaupinen said, “to serve patients with serious rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no FDA-approved therapies.”

About Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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