Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) Price Target Increased by 15.78% to 224.97

The average one-year price target for Palvella Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:PVLA) has been revised to $224.97 / share. This is an increase of 15.78% from the prior estimate of $194.31 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $194.93 to a high of $280.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.29% from the latest reported closing price of $117.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palvella Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVLA is 0.25%, an increase of 74.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.33% to 9,774K shares. The put/call ratio of PVLA is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 892K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares , representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVLA by 44.99% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 879K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares , representing a decrease of 32.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVLA by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 722K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 709K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing an increase of 23.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVLA by 77.32% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 389K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 91.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVLA by 1,767.30% over the last quarter.

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