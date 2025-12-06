Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) Price Target Increased by 15.61% to 133.70

The average one-year price target for Palvella Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:PVLA) has been revised to $133.70 / share. This is an increase of 15.61% from the prior estimate of $115.65 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $91.91 to a high of $210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.05% from the latest reported closing price of $100.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palvella Therapeutics. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 43.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVLA is 0.14%, an increase of 16.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.68% to 8,940K shares. The put/call ratio of PVLA is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,161K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares , representing an increase of 40.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVLA by 426.12% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 822K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares , representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVLA by 171.83% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 722K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 542K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 395K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company.

