Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. Loss At -$11.35 Mln In Q3

(RTTNews) - Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (PVLA) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$11.35 million

The company's earnings totaled -$11.35 million, or -$1.03 per share. This compares with -$6.97 million, or -$3.94 per share, last year.

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$11.35 Mln. vs. -$6.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.03 vs. -$3.94 last year.

