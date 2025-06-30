Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. Added to Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes as of June 30, 2025

Palvella Therapeutics joins the Russell 3000® and 2000® Indexes, enhancing visibility for its rare skin disease therapies.

Quiver AI Summary

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes as part of the 2025 reconstitution, effective June 30, 2025. This addition highlights Palvella's status as a significant player in the biopharmaceutical sector focused on developing treatments for rare genetic skin diseases that lack FDA-approved therapies. The company is advancing its product pipeline, particularly its lead candidate, QTORIN™ rapamycin, which is undergoing clinical trials for various conditions. Membership in these respected indexes offers Palvella enhanced visibility and potential investment opportunities, with the Russell indexes being widely utilized as benchmarks by institutional investors. The company is backed by experienced leadership and is committed to addressing unmet medical needs within its specialized field.

Potential Positives

Palvella Therapeutics has been added to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the financial markets.

Inclusion in these indexes provides automatic exposure to investment managers and institutional investors, potentially leading to increased investment and support for the company's growth.

The Russell indexes serve as benchmarks for approximately $10.6 trillion in assets, which may lead to greater investor interest in Palvella's stock.

This recognition reinforces Palvella's position as a player in the biopharmaceutical sector focused on rare genetic skin diseases, aligning with its mission to develop novel therapies in an underserved market.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes that Palvella Therapeutics is still in clinical stages with no FDA-approved therapies yet, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to bring products to market.

It highlights significant risks and uncertainties related to regulatory approvals and the ability to raise additional capital, which could affect future operations and development milestones.

The mention of data and results from clinical studies not necessarily indicative of future results implies potential volatility in the company's future prospects.

FAQ

What recent achievement did Palvella Therapeutics announce?

Palvella Therapeutics announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, effective June 30, 2025.

What does membership in the Russell 3000® Index mean for Palvella?

Membership signifies that Palvella is among the largest US stocks, impacting its visibility to investors and potential funding.

What products is Palvella developing?

Palvella is developing novel therapies, including QTORIN™ rapamycin, targeting serious, rare genetic skin diseases without FDA-approved treatments.

What is the current status of Palvella’s lead product candidate?

QTORIN™ rapamycin is undergoing evaluation in the Phase 3 SELVA and Phase 2 TOIVA clinical trials.

How can I learn more about Palvella Therapeutics?

More information is available on the Palvella website at www.palvellatx.com or through their LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) profiles.

Full Release



WAYNE, Pa., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: PVLA)





Palvella Therapeutics, Inc





. (Palvella), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced it has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000



®



Index and the Russell 2000



®



Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 30, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.





Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 3,000 largest US stocks, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000



®



Index, which currently remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000



®



Index or small-cap Russell 2000



®



Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.







About Palvella Therapeutics







Founded and led by rare disease drug development veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare genetic skin diseases, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella’s lead product candidate, QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 SELVA clinical trial in microcystic lymphatic malformations and the Phase 2 TOIVA clinical trial in cutaneous venous malformations. For more information, please visit



www.palvellatx.com



or follow Palvella on



LinkedIn



or



X



(formerly known as Twitter). QTORIN™ rapamycin is for investigational use only and has not been approved or cleared by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act)). These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Palvella, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the management of Palvella. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the presentation of data from ongoing clinical trials, Palvella’s clinical development plans and related anticipated development milestones, Palvella’s cash and financial resources and expected cash runway, and the potential of, and expectations regarding, Palvella’s programs, including QTORIN™ rapamycin, and its research-stage opportunities, including its expected therapeutic potential and market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the ability to raise additional capital to finance operations; the ability to advance product candidates through preclinical and clinical development; the ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and ultimately commercialize, Palvella’s product candidates, including QTORIN™ rapamycin; the outcome of early clinical trials for Palvella’s product candidates, including the ability of those trials to satisfy relevant governmental or regulatory requirements; the fact that data and results from clinical studies may not necessarily be indicative of future results; Palvella’s limited experience in designing clinical trials and lack of experience in conducting clinical trials; the ability to identify and pivot to other programs, product candidates, or indications that may be more profitable or successful than Palvella’s current product candidates; the substantial competition Palvella faces in discovering, developing, or commercializing products; the negative impacts of global events on operations, including ongoing and planned clinical trials and ongoing and planned preclinical studies; the ability to attract, hire, and retain skilled executive officers and employees; the ability of Palvella to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technologies; reliance on third parties, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations; and the risks and uncertainties described in the filings made by Palvella with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that Palvella may face. Except as required by applicable law, Palvella does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference into this press release.











Contact Information









Investors







Wesley H. Kaupinen





Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics







wes.kaupinen@palvellatx.com









Media







Marcy Nanus





Managing Partner, Trilon Advisors LLC







mnanus@trilonadvisors.com





