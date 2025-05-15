PALVELLA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $PVLA Reports Quarterly Earnings

PALVELLA THERAPEUTICS ($PVLA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.74 per share, beating estimates of -$1.24 by $0.50. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PVLA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PALVELLA THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

PALVELLA THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $PVLA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PVLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE M JENKINS has made 3 purchases buying 8,990 shares for an estimated $152,517 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PALVELLA THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PVLA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PALVELLA THERAPEUTICS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PVLA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.