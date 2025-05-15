PALVELLA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $PVLA Reports Quarterly Earnings

PALVELLA THERAPEUTICS ($PVLA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of -$0.74 per share, beating estimates of -$1.24 by $0.50. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
PALVELLA THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity
PALVELLA THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $PVLA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PVLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE M JENKINS has made 3 purchases buying 8,990 shares for an estimated $152,517 and 0 sales.
PALVELLA THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PVLA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
