Palvella Prices $200 Mln Upsized Offering To Advance Late-Stage QTORIN Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (PVLA) has priced an upsized public offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock at $125.00 per share, with expected gross proceeds of $200 million before underwriting discounts and expenses.

Underwriters also hold a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 240,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on or about February 27, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Palvella expects to use net proceeds of the offering to support the advancement of its QTORIN platform programs and general corporate purposes.

Pipeline Overview: Advancing Multiple Late-Stage Programs

Palvella is a clinical-stage company focused on serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations with no FDA-approved therapies. Its lead program, QTORIN 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel, is in late-stage development for multiple indications:

Microcystic lymphatic malformations (Micro LM):

•The Phase 3 SELVA study met its primary endpoint, according to the topline results announced earlier this week.

•NDA planning is underway, with a potential submission in the second half of 2026.

Cutaneous venous malformations:

•QTORIN rapamycin is being developed for this chronic vascular malformation with no approved therapies, targeted through the mTOR pathway modulation.

Clinically significant angiokeratomas:

•A Phase 2 clinical study is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2026.

Additional QTORIN Platform Expansion

Palvella has several key development milestones slated for 2026.

•Phase 2 study of QTORIN pitavastatin for disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis (DSAP) is expected to begin in 2H 2026.

•Phase 2 study of QTORIN rapamycin in clinically significant angiokeratomas is also planned for 2H 2026.

•The company anticipates announcing one new QTORIN product candidate in the second half of 2026.

•Palvella also expects to announce a fourth clinical indication for QTORIN rapamycin during the same period.

PVLA closed Wednesday's session at $128.60, up 6.80%. In premarket trading Thursday, the stock is up 5% at $135.03.

