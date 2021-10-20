Markets
Paltalk Gains 5%; Closes 1.35 Mln Share Offering

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of communications software provider Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) are climbing more than 5% at $7.17.

Tuesday the company announced closing of its previously announced public offering of 1.35 million shares at $7.50 per share and full exercise of overallotment option.

Gross proceeds from the offering were $11.64 million.

PALT has traded in the range of $0.67- $15.20 during the last 52 weeks.

