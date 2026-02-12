Palomar Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y

Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $2.24 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9%. The bottom line increased 47.4% year over year.

Total revenues improved 59.9% year over year to $251 million, mainly due to higher premiums, commission and other income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.1%.

Palomar delivered strong top and bottom-line growth, driven by robust premium expansion, improved underwriting income and higher investment yields. However, the upside was partially offset by higher expenses.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Palomar Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Palomar Holdings, Inc. Quote

Behind the Headlines

Gross written premiums increased 31.8% year over year to $492.6 million but missed our estimate of $590.6 million.

Net earned premiums rose 61.1% year over year to $233.5 million, exceeding our estimate of $197.9 million and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $205.6 million.

Net investment income climbed 41.3% year over year to $16 million, driven by higher yields on invested assets and a larger average investment balance supported by strong operating cash flow. The figure surpassed both the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.3 million and our estimate of $15.9 million.

Palomar reported adjusted underwriting income of $62.3 million, marking a 51.8% increase from the prior-year level. Reported underwriting income rose 55.7% year over year to $54.4 million, exceeding our estimate of $46.5 million.

Total expenses rose 63.1% year over year to $180.7 million, driven by higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, increased acquisition costs, and elevated underwriting expenses. The figure exceeded our estimate of $152.1 million.

The loss ratio was 30.4%, down 470 basis points year over year. However, it was better than our estimate of 37.9% and slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31%.

The adjusted combined ratio worsened 170 basis points year over year to 73.4%, marginally above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73.1%.

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Palomar reported operating revenues of $876 billion in 2025, representing a 58.2% increase from 2024. This metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.

Adjusted earnings increased 54.4% year over year to $7.86 per share, driven by higher underwriting income and stronger net investment income. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

Total expenses increased 54.6% to $622.6 million. The adjusted combined ratio improved 100 basis points to 72.7.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents rose 32.9% year over year to $106.9 million. Shareholders’ equity increased 29.3% to $942.7 million over the same period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity for 2025 was 25.9%, representing an expansion of 100 basis points year over year.

The company did not repurchase any common shares during the quarter. As of Dec. 31, 2025, about $112.7 million remained under its $150 million buyback authorization.

2026 Outlook

Palomar raised its 2026 adjusted net income guidance to $260-$275 million from $210-$215 million. The outlook includes $8-$12 million in expected catastrophe losses.

Zacks Rank

PLMR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Chubb Limited CB reported fourth-quarter 2025 core operating income of $7.52 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. The bottom line improved 24.9% year over year.

CB’s operating revenues improved 7.4% year over year to $15.3 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. Chubb’s strong performance was driven by solid underwriting profit, robust premium growth and record investment income.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $2.98 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.7%. The bottom line increased 31.9% year over year.

ACGL’s operating revenues of $4.7 billion increased 4.4% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% on higher premiums in its insurance segment and improved net investment income. These positives were partially offset by higher taxes.

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $4.67 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The bottom line increased 14.4% year over year.

PGR’s operating revenues increased 10.6% year over year to $22.49 billion and beat the consensus estimate by 2.5%. Net premiums earned grew 10% to $21 billion. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.9 billion.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.