Palomar Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) reported a strong start to 2026, with management highlighting broad-based premium growth, continued underwriting profitability and an increased full-year adjusted net income outlook during the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mac Armstrong said the quarter demonstrated “consistent, profitable growth” and the durability of Palomar’s specialty insurance portfolio. Gross written premium rose 42% year over year, with growth across all five product categories, including earthquake. Adjusted net income increased 23% to $63.1 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, compared with $51.3 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Palomar reported an adjusted combined ratio of 76%, compared with 68.5% in the first quarter of 2025 and 73.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Annualized adjusted return on equity was 26.6%, which Chief Financial Officer Chris Uchida said remained above the company’s Palomar 2X threshold of 20%.

Premium Growth Broad Across Portfolio

Armstrong said Palomar’s portfolio remains intentionally diversified, with first-quarter in-force premium split 57% admitted and 43% excess and surplus lines, 60% property and 40% casualty, and 45% residential property and 55% commercial property. He also said 90% of first-quarter premium came from lines not impacted by the traditional property and casualty market cycle.

Net earned premiums increased 59% year over year to $261.4 million. Uchida said the ratio of net earned premiums to gross earned premiums increased to 51.9% from 43.7% a year earlier, reflecting improved excess-of-loss reinsurance, growth in lines using quota share reinsurance and the acquisition of Gray Surety.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses totaled $87.1 million, up from $38.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. The total loss ratio was 33.3%, compared with 23.6% a year earlier. Uchida attributed the increase primarily to higher attritional losses tied to growth in casualty and crop. Catastrophe losses included $3 million from flooding in Hawaii, while favorable prior-year development totaled $10.3 million.

Earthquake Business Grows Despite Commercial Pressure

Palomar’s earthquake franchise generated 3% year-over-year gross written premium growth despite continued pressure in commercial earthquake. Armstrong said commercial earthquake renewal rates declined about 18%, while new business was coming in with a higher average annual loss than the existing portfolio.

Management said Palomar remains disciplined in commercial earthquake and is not willing to pursue premium at the expense of profitability. Armstrong said the company is looking for opportunities outside peak zones and may increase line size on high-quality existing large accounts when returns are compelling.

Residential earthquake continued to perform well, according to Armstrong, with stable rates, steady new business production and strong engagement with the California Earthquake Authority and participating insurers. He said premium retention on Palomar’s flagship admitted earthquake product was about 97% in the quarter. In response to an analyst question, Armstrong said commercial earthquake rate decreases are expected to persist through 2026, but residential earthquake should support overall earthquake growth for the year.

Property, Casualty, Crop and Surety Drive Expansion

Gross written premiums in inland marine and property increased 47%, accelerating from 30% growth in the fourth quarter. Armstrong cited builders risk as a key contributor, particularly within the admitted portfolio, and noted that Palomar opened an underwriting office in the Northeast. He also said the company’s newly launched construction engineering line is performing above its initial plan and provides an entry point into the data center market, primarily through builders risk coverage.

However, Armstrong said excess national property and large account E&S property remain highly competitive, with rate decreases in the 12% to 15% range. In residential property, he said the Hawaii hurricane business continues to benefit from limited competition, adequate rates and embedded growth, supported by a recently approved 12.5% rate increase.

Casualty gross written premium increased approximately 55% year over year, though sequential growth slowed from the fourth quarter of 2025. Strong-performing lines included environmental liability, primary general liability and contractors general liability. Armstrong said rate increases remain in healthcare liability, primary contractors general liability, E&S casualty and environmental liability, but noted that pricing increases are moderating in several lines because of increased competition.

Crop gross written premiums rose 82% year over year. Armstrong said Palomar benefited from production in winter wheat and other off-cycle crop products, as well as demand for enhanced coverage option products. The company now expects crop growth of 35% in 2026, up from its prior expectation of 30%. Management said drought conditions could affect winter wheat in states including Oklahoma and Kansas, but risk-sharing structures should partially mitigate the impact.

Surety and credit, Palomar’s newest product category, grew 131% year over year. The segment includes the FIA and Gray Surety acquisitions, along with other surety and credit insurance written on an assumed reinsurance basis. Armstrong said the integration of Gray, now rebranded as Palomar Casualty and Surety, is progressing well. He also highlighted the receipt of T-listing authority of more than $72 million, which he said creates a long-term opportunity to write more bonds on federal projects.

Reinsurance, Buybacks and Guidance

Palomar completed six reinsurance placements during the quarter, including three casualty and three property treaties, and issued its latest Torrey Pines Re catastrophe bond. The catastrophe bond secured $410 million of fully collateralized multi-year reinsurance protection for California earthquake and, for the first time, standalone Hawaii hurricane. Armstrong said risk-adjusted pricing was down approximately 15%.

The company also continued repurchasing shares. Palomar bought back 190,255 shares during the quarter at a cost of $23.1 million and repurchased an additional 38,875 shares through May 5 for $4.2 million. The board authorized a new two-year, $200 million share repurchase program effective May 6, replacing the prior plan.

Management raised full-year adjusted net income guidance to a range of $262 million to $278 million, up from $260 million to $275 million. Uchida said the midpoint represents 25% year-over-year earnings growth, more than doubling 2024 adjusted net income in two years, with an ROE above 20%.

Armstrong also discussed Palomar’s use of artificial intelligence, saying the company views AI as a tool to enhance efficiency, strengthen decision-making and support employees. He said AI-enabled processes are being used in underwriting, actuarial and analytics, reinsurance, customer service and operations, technology and claims.

“Advancing AI capabilities will remain a key strategic priority as we continue to scale the business,” Armstrong said.

About Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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