Palomar (PLMR) Stock Rallies 31% YTD: More Upside Left?

Palomar Holdings’ PLMR shares have gained 30.9% year to date (YTD), outperforming the industry’s increase of 12.7%, the Finance sector’s increase of 7.7% and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s gain of 19.4%. With a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.1. million.



Strong premium retention rates, new partnerships, rate increases and effective capital deployment continue to drive this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer. This specialty insurer has a decent history of delivering earnings surprises in the last four reported quarters.



Palomar’s trailing 12-month return on equity was 19.7%, which came ahead of the industry average of 7.2%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Can PLMR Retain the Momentum?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 5.3% and 2.5% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism.



New business generated, strong retention rates, strategic expansion of products’ geographic and distribution footprint, and new partnerships should continue to drive premium improvement.



Investment income, an important component of the top line, witnessed a five-year CAGR (2017-2022) of 36.7%. High-quality fixed-income securities, a higher average balance of investments and an increase in fixed-income yields should help it retain the momentum.



Palomar’s fee-generating PLMR-FRONT is expected to drive growth in the medium term. The managed premium from Palomar FRONT is expected to offer a growing fee income stream in 2023. The addition of the fee-based revenue stream to the business is expected to strengthen its earnings base.



PLMR’s risk transfer strategy lowers exposure to major events, thus lowering earnings volatility. Since 2017, Palomar has been able to maintain a combined ratio below 95%, except for 2020. The combined ratio reflects its underwriting profitability.



PLMR boasts a debt-free balance sheet with no exposure to the equity markets. Sustained operational excellence helps it maintain a strong capital position. In its efforts to pay back its shareholders, the insurer engages in share buyback and has $43.5 million remaining available for future repurchases.



All these positives together drive optimistic growth projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $3.55 per share, indicating an increase of 28.2% on 7.6% higher revenues of $360 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.05 per share, indicating an increase of 14.1% on 21.3% higher revenues of $436.6 million.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Arch Capital Group ACGL, CNA Financial Corporation CNA and The Progressive Corporation PGR. Each stock presently sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arch Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the last four quarters, the average beat being 35.16%. The stock has gained 34.5% YTD.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL’s 2023 and 2024 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 58.1% and 1%, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth is 10%.



CNA Financial delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.24%. YTD, the stock has lost 2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNA’s 2023 and 2024 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.8% and 7.4%, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth is 5%.



Progressive Corporation earnings surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters while missed in the other two. YTD, the stock has gained 25.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGR’s 2023 and 2024 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 34% and 49.1%, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth is 25.8%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.