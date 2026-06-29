Palomar (PLMR) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Palomar (PLMR) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. PLMR recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

PLMR could be on the verge of another rally after moving 18% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Once investors consider PLMR's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting PLMR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

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Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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