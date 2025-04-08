Is Palomar Holdings (PLMR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Palomar (PLMR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Palomar is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 859 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Palomar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLMR's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PLMR has gained about 23.1% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -8.5%. This shows that Palomar is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Deutsche Bank (DB). The stock has returned 14.4% year-to-date.

For Deutsche Bank, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Palomar is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6% so far this year, so PLMR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Deutsche Bank, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved -1.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Palomar and Deutsche Bank. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

