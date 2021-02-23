Palomar Holdings (PLMR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (Symbol: PLMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.44, changing hands as low as $83.77 per share. Palomar Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLMR's low point in its 52 week range is $39.21 per share, with $121.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.