Palomar Holdings (PLMR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (Symbol: PLMR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.71, changing hands as high as $54.28 per share. Palomar Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLMR's low point in its 52 week range is $43.635 per share, with $95.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.