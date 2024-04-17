Palomar Holdings (PLMR) Price Target Increased by 6.80% to 89.76

The average one-year price target for Palomar Holdings (NasdaqGS:PLMR) has been revised to 89.76 / share. This is an increase of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 84.05 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 86.86 to a high of 93.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.38% from the latest reported closing price of 76.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palomar Holdings. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLMR is -4.00%, a decrease of 2,637.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 26,482K shares. The put/call ratio of PLMR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,661K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,271K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares, representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,077K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 963K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 954K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Palomar Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar's underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar's principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of 'A-' (Excellent).

