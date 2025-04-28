Palomar Holdings, Inc. Schedules Release of First Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call

Palomar Holdings, Inc. will release Q1 2025 results on May 5, 2025, with a conference call on May 6.

$PLMR insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 48,998 shares for an estimated $5,682,554 .

. JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 24,310 shares for an estimated $3,012,833 .

. T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 24,743 shares for an estimated $2,963,793 .

. ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,421 shares for an estimated $1,713,840 .

. JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,333 shares for an estimated $247,433.

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $PLMR stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 results after market close on Monday, May 5, 2025, and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 6, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13752911. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 13, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at



https://ir.palomarspecialty.com/



. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.









About Palomar Holdings, Inc.









Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc ("PUEO"), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc, and First Indemnity of America Insurance Company (acquired 1/1/2025). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.





To learn more, visit



PLMR.com







Follow Palomar on LinkedIn: @PLMRInsurance







Contact







Media Inquiries





Lindsay Conner





1-551-206-6217







lconner@plmr.com







Investor Relations





Jamie Lillis





1-203-428-3223









investors@plmr.com









Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.