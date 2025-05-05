Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Net Income of $42.9 Million and 20.1% Growth in Gross Written Premiums

Palomar Holdings reported significant growth in Q1 2025, with net income of $42.9 million and 20.1% increase in gross written premiums.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. announced a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $42.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, representing a significant increase from the $26.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, reported in the same quarter of 2024. The company achieved an adjusted net income of $51.3 million, up 84.6% year-over-year. Key highlights included a 20.1% increase in gross written premiums to $442.2 million and improvements in loss and combined ratios, indicating enhanced underwriting performance. CEO Mac Armstrong attributed the growth to successful product introductions and a strong underlying momentum across their specialty insurance portfolio. Looking ahead, Palomar raised its full-year adjusted net income outlook to between $186 million and $200 million, reflecting continued confidence in its strategic initiatives.

Potential Positives

Net income increased by 62.7% to $42.9 million, showcasing strong financial growth compared to the previous year.

Adjusted net income grew by 84.6% to $51.3 million, indicating robust operational performance.

Gross written premiums rose by 20.1% to $442.2 million, reflecting successful business expansion and product offerings.

Combined ratio improved to 73.1% from 76.9% year-over-year, highlighting better underwriting efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Investment portfolio recorded net realized and unrealized losses of $2.3 million, contrasting the net gains of $3.0 million from the same period last year, indicating potential volatility and challenges in investment performance.

Acquisition expenses increased significantly by nearly 45.8%, suggesting higher costs which could impact future profitability.

Non-catastrophe loss ratio increased to 23.9% from 21.8%, indicating a rise in underlying loss trends that may raise concerns about underwriting performance.

FAQ

What were Palomar Holdings' net income results for Q1 2025?

Palomar reported a net income of $42.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How did Palomar's gross written premiums perform in Q1 2025?

Gross written premiums increased by 20.1% to $442.2 million in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

What was the adjusted net income for Palomar in the first quarter?

Adjusted net income was $51.3 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

What was the combined ratio for Palomar in Q1 2025?

The combined ratio was 73.1% in Q1 2025, improving from 76.9% in the first quarter of 2024.

When is the next conference call to discuss Palomar's earnings?

The next conference call is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Full Release



LA JOLLA, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $42.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $26.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income



(1)



was $51.3 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $27.8 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights









Gross written premiums increased by 20.1% to $442.2 million compared to $368.1 million in the first quarter of 2024



Gross written premiums increased by 20.1% to $442.2 million compared to $368.1 million in the first quarter of 2024



Net income of $42.9 million compared to $26.4 million in the first quarter of 2024



Net income of $42.9 million compared to $26.4 million in the first quarter of 2024



Adjusted net income



(1)



increased 84.6% to $51.3 million compared to $27.8 million in the first quarter of 2024



Adjusted net income increased 84.6% to $51.3 million compared to $27.8 million in the first quarter of 2024



Total loss ratio of 23.6% compared to 24.9% in the first quarter of 2024



Total loss ratio of 23.6% compared to 24.9% in the first quarter of 2024



Catastrophe loss ratio



(1)



of -0.3% compared to 3.1% in the first quarter of 2024



Catastrophe loss ratio of -0.3% compared to 3.1% in the first quarter of 2024



Combined ratio of 73.1% compared to 76.9% in the first quarter of 2024



Combined ratio of 73.1% compared to 76.9% in the first quarter of 2024



Adjusted combined ratio



(1)



of 68.5% compared to 73.0%, in the first quarter of 2024



Adjusted combined ratio of 68.5% compared to 73.0%, in the first quarter of 2024



Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses



(1)



of 68.9% compared to 69.8%, in the first quarter of 2024



Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses of 68.9% compared to 69.8%, in the first quarter of 2024



Annualized return on equity of 22.6% compared to 21.7% in the first quarter of 2024



Annualized return on equity of 22.6% compared to 21.7% in the first quarter of 2024



Annualized adjusted return on equity



(1)



of 27.0% compared to 22.9% in the first quarter of 2024



















(1)





See discussion of



“



Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators



”



below.









Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our strong start to 2025, as our first quarter saw sustained gross written premium growth and record adjusted net income. The quarter featured 85% adjusted net income growth, a 69% adjusted combined ratio, and a 27% adjusted ROE. Our results demonstrate our continued execution of the Palomar 2X strategic imperative as well as concerted efforts to build a leading specialty insurance franchise with a resilient and diversified portfolio. Our 20% gross written premium growth was driven by both new products like Crop and Casualty as well as our balanced mix of residential and commercial property products. Importantly, our same-store premium growth rate was 37%



(2)



, demonstrating the strong underlying momentum that exists across our portfolio of specialty products.”





Mr. Armstrong continued, “Beyond our financial performance, we remain focused on executing all our 2025 strategic imperatives. We continue to make investments across our organization, including the successful acquisition of Advanced AgProtection. This acquisition enhances the talent and operational scale of our Crop franchise and is expected to strengthen the near-term and long-term prospects of Palomar.”









(2)





Excludes the impact of lines of business exited or discontinued since prior year.













Underwriting Results









Gross written premiums increased 20.1% to $442.2 million compared to $368.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, while net earned premiums increased 52.1% compared to the prior year’s first quarter.





Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the first quarter were $38.7 million, comprised of $39.2 million of attritional losses, offset by $0.5 million of favorable development on prior year catastrophe events. The loss ratio for the quarter was 23.6%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 23.9% and a catastrophe loss ratio



(1)



of -0.3% compared to a loss ratio of 24.9% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 21.8% and a catastrophe loss ratio



(1)



of 3.1%.





Underwriting income



(1)



for the first quarter was $44.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 73.1% compared to underwriting income of $25.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 76.9% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income



(1)



was $51.6 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio



(1)



of 68.5% in the first quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income



(1)



of $29.2 million and an adjusted combined ratio



(1)



of 73.0% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses



(1)



was 68.9% compared to 69.8% during the same period last year.









Investment Results









Net investment income increased by 69.1% to $12.1 million compared to $7.1 million in the prior year’s first quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to cash generated from operations and proceeds from the August 2024 public offering. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.09 years at March 31, 2025. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025. During the first quarter, the Company recorded $2.3 million net realized and unrealized losses related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $3.0 million during the same period last year.









Tax Rate









The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 20.1% compared to 23.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock options offset by non-deductible executive compensation expense.









Stockholders







’







Equity and Returns









Stockholders' equity was $790.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $501.7 million at March 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 22.6% compared to 21.7% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity



(1)



was 27.0% compared to 22.9% for the same period in the prior year.









Full Year 2025 Outlook









For the full year 2025, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $186 million to $200 million, an increase from the Company’s initial outlook of adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million. This range includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the remainder of the year.









Conference Call









As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to discuss its first quarter 2025 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 6, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13752911. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 13, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at



http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/



. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.









About Palomar Holdings, Inc.









Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. ("PUEO"), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. ("FIA"), and Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. ("PCIS"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange ("Laulima"), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. FIA carries an “A-” (Stable) rating from A.M. Best.





To learn more, visit PLMR.com.







Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators







Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.







Underwriting revenue



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.







Underwriting income



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.







Adjusted net income



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.







Annualized Return on equity



is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.







Annualized adjusted return on equity



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.







Loss ratio



, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.







Expense ratio,



expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.







Combined ratio



is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.







Adjusted combined ratio



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.







Diluted adjusted earnings per share



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.







Catastrophe loss ratio



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.







Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.







Adjusted underwriting income



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.







Tangible stockholders



’



equity



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.







Safe Harbor Statement







Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Contact







Media Inquiries





Lindsay Conner





1-551-206-6217







lconner@plmr.com







Investor Relations





Jamie Lillis





1-203-428-3223







investors@plmr.com







Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.







Summary of Operating Results



:





The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:



















Three Months Ended

































































March 31,

































































2025

















2024

















Change

















% Change

























($ in thousands, except per share data)















Gross written premiums









$





442,163













$





368,078













$





74,085

















20.1





%









Ceded written premiums













(230,745





)













(228,171





)













(2,574





)













1.1





%









Net written premiums













211,418

















139,907

















71,511

















51.1





%









Net earned premiums













164,070

















107,866

















56,204

















52.1





%









Commission and other income













830

















528

















302

















57.2





%









Total underwriting revenue



(1)















164,900

















108,394

















56,506

















52.1





%









Losses and loss adjustment expenses













38,743

















26,837

















11,906

















44.4





%









Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees













46,359

















31,798

















14,561

















45.8





%









Other underwriting expenses













35,733

















24,804

















10,929

















44.1





%









Underwriting income



(1)















44,065

















24,955

















19,110

















76.6





%









Interest expense













(85





)













(740





)













655

















(88.5





)%









Net investment income













12,071

















7,139

















4,932

















69.1





%









Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments













(2,338





)













3,002

















(5,340





)













(177.9





)%









Income before income taxes













53,713

















34,356

















19,357

















56.3





%









Income tax expense













10,791

















7,974

















2,817

















35.3





%











Net income











$





42,922













$





26,382













$





16,540

















62.7





%









Adjustments:









































































Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments













2,338

















(3,002





)













5,340

















(177.9





)%









Expenses associated with transactions













2,088

















—

















2,088

















—





%









Stock-based compensation expense













4,745

















3,820

















925

















24.2





%









Amortization of intangibles













707

















390

















317

















81.3





%









Tax impact













(1,494





)













204

















(1,698





)













NM















Adjusted net income







(1)













$





51,306













$





27,794













$





23,512

















84.6





%









Key Financial and Operating Metrics









































































Annualized return on equity













22.6





%













21.7





%









































Annualized adjusted return on equity



(1)















27.0





%













22.9





%









































Loss ratio













23.6





%













24.9





%









































Expense ratio













49.5





%













52.0





%









































Combined ratio













73.1





%













76.9





%









































Adjusted combined ratio



(1)















68.5





%













73.0





%









































Diluted earnings per share









$





1.57













$





1.04













































Diluted adjusted earnings per share



(1)











$





1.87













$





1.09













































Catastrophe losses









$





(542





)









$





3,359













































Catastrophe loss ratio



(1)















(0.3





)%













3.1





%









































Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses



(1)















68.9





%













69.8





%









































Adjusted underwriting income



(1)











$





51,605













$





29,165













$





22,440

















76.9





%









NM - not meaningful











































































(1) Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.









Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets









Palomar Holdings,





Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









(in thousands, except shares and par value data)





















March 31,

















December 31,

























2025

















2024

























(Unaudited)





































Assets



















































Investments:









































Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,015,892 in 2025; $973,330 in 2024)









$





991,759













$





939,046













Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $44,462 in 2025; $32,987 in 2024)













44,367

















40,529













Equity method investment













2,259

















2,277













Other investments













11,031

















5,863













Total investments













1,049,416

















987,715













Cash and cash equivalents













119,312

















80,438













Restricted cash













15

















101













Accrued investment income













8,590

















8,440













Premiums receivable













334,247

















305,724













Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees













102,861

















94,881













Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses













30,361

















47,076













Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses













361,227

















348,083













Ceded unearned premiums













295,275

















276,237













Prepaid expenses and other assets













92,292

















91,086













Deferred tax assets, net













5,596

















8,768













Property and equipment, net













2,393

















429













Goodwill and intangible assets, net













24,925

















13,242













Total assets









$





2,426,510













$





2,262,220















Liabilities and stockholders' equity



















































Liabilities:









































Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities









$





65,405













$





70,079













Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses













543,889

















503,382













Unearned premiums













813,462

















741,692













Ceded premium payable













179,105

















190,168













Funds held under reinsurance treaty













34,200

















27,869













Total liabilities













1,636,061

















1,533,190













Stockholders' equity:









































Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,735,132 and 26,529,402 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













3

















3













Additional paid-in capital













501,950

















493,656













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(16,642





)













(26,845





)









Retained earnings













305,138

















262,216













Total stockholders' equity













790,449

















729,030













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





2,426,510













$





2,262,220























Condensed Consolidated Income Statement









Palomar Holdings,





Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of





Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)









(in thousands, except shares and per share data)





















Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Revenues:



















































Gross written premiums









$





442,163













$





368,078













Ceded written premiums













(230,745





)













(228,171





)









Net written premiums













211,418

















139,907













Change in unearned premiums













(47,348





)













(32,041





)









Net earned premiums













164,070

















107,866













Net investment income













12,071

















7,139













Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments













(2,338





)













3,002













Commission and other income













830

















528













Total revenues













174,633

















118,535















Expenses:



















































Losses and loss adjustment expenses













38,743

















26,837













Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees













46,359

















31,798













Other underwriting expenses













35,733

















24,804













Interest expense













85

















740













Total expenses













120,920

















84,179













Income before income taxes













53,713

















34,356













Income tax expense













10,791

















7,974













Net income









$





42,922













$





26,382















Other comprehensive income, net:



















































Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale













10,203

















(2,514





)









Net comprehensive income









$





53,125













$





23,868















Per Share Data:



















































Basic earnings per share









$





1.61













$





1.06













Diluted earnings per share









$





1.57













$





1.04





















































Weighted-average common shares outstanding:









































Basic













26,658,106

















24,862,367













Diluted













27,399,997

















25,468,564



















Underwriting Segment Data







The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:



















Three Months Ended March 31,

































































2025

















2024

































































($ in thousands)

































































% of





































% of





































%

























Amount

















GWP

















Amount

















GWP

















Change

















Change

















Product



































































































































Earthquake









$





130,245

















29.5





%









$





105,729

















28.7





%









$





24,516

















23.2





%









Casualty













110,487

















25.0





%













51,935

















14.1





%













58,552

















112.7





%









Inland Marine and Other Property













99,284

















22.5





%













76,876

















20.9





%













22,408

















29.1





%









Fronting













53,927

















12.2





%













94,831

















25.8





%













(40,904





)













(43.1





)%









Crop













48,220

















10.9





%













38,707

















10.5





%













9,513

















24.6





%









Total Gross Written Premiums









$





442,163

















100.0





%









$





368,078

















100.0





%









$





74,085

















20.1





%































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

























($ in thousands)













































% of





































% of

























Amount

















GWP

















Amount

















GWP

















State



























































































California









$





139,723

















31.6





%









$





157,217

















42.7





%









Texas













44,991

















10.2





%













40,795

















11.1





%









Hawaii













20,358

















4.6





%













12,516

















3.4





%









Florida













18,641

















4.2





%













13,924

















3.8





%









Washington













15,669

















3.5





%













12,002

















3.3





%









New York













14,597

















3.3





%













8,030

















2.2





%









New Mexico













12,395

















2.8





%













7,469

















2.0





%









Colorado













12,168

















2.8





%













9,605

















2.6





%









Other













163,621

















37.0





%













106,520

















28.9





%









Total Gross Written Premiums









$





442,163

















100.0





%









$





368,078

















100.0





%































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

























($ in thousands)













































% of





































% of

























Amount

















GWP

















Amount

















GWP

















Subsidiary



























































































PSIC









$





230,917

















52.2





%









$





222,657

















60.5





%









PESIC













190,786

















43.1





%













136,493

















37.1





%









Laulima













16,037

















3.7





%













8,928

















2.4





%









FIA













4,423

















1.0





%













—

















—





%









Total Gross Written Premiums









$





442,163

















100.0





%









$





368,078

















100.0





%











Gross and net earned premiums







The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:



















Three Months Ended

































































March 31,

































































2025

















2024

















Change

















% Change

























($ in thousands)















Gross earned premiums









$





375,776













$





302,872













$





72,904

















24.1





%









Ceded earned premiums













(211,706





)













(195,006





)













(16,700





)













8.6





%









Net earned premiums









$





164,070













$





107,866













$





56,204

















52.1





%

















































































Net earned premium ratio













43.7





%













35.6





%











































Loss detail





















Three Months Ended

































































March 31,

































































2025

















2024

















Change

















% Change

























($ in thousands)















Catastrophe losses









$





(542





)









$





3,359













$





(3,901





)













(116.1





)%









Non-catastrophe losses













39,285

















23,478

















15,807

















67.3





%









Total losses and loss adjustment expenses









$





38,743













$





26,837













$





11,906

















44.4





%

















































































Catastrophe loss ratio













(0.3





)%













3.1





%









































Non-catastrophe loss ratio













23.9





%













21.8





%









































Total loss ratio













23.6





%













24.9





%









































The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:



















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period









$





155,299













$





97,653













Add: Balance acquired from FIA



(1)















6,788

















—













Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:









































Current year













43,059

















26,333













Prior years













(4,316





)













504













Total incurred













38,743

















26,837













Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:









































Current year













4,998

















4,895













Prior years













13,170

















9,432













Total payments













18,168

















14,327













Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period













182,662

















110,163













Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period













361,227

















292,024













Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period









$





543,889













$





402,187















(1) Represents amounts recognized in Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables upon acquisition of FIA on 1/1/2025, in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations.









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:







Underwriting revenue





















Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















Total revenue









$





174,633













$





118,535













Net investment income













(12,071





)













(7,139





)









Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments













2,338

















(3,002





)









Underwriting revenue









$





164,900













$





108,394















Underwriting





income and adjusted underwriting income





















Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















Income before income taxes









$





53,713













$





34,356













Net investment income













(12,071





)













(7,139





)









Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments













2,338

















(3,002





)









Interest expense













85

















740













Underwriting income









$





44,065













$





24,955













Expenses associated with transactions













2,088

















—













Stock-based compensation expense













4,745

















3,820













Amortization of intangibles













707

















390













Adjusted underwriting income









$





51,605













$





29,165















Adjusted net income





















Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















Net income









$





42,922













$





26,382













Adjustments:









































Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments













2,338

















(3,002





)









Expenses associated with transactions













2,088

















—













Stock-based compensation expense













4,745

















3,820













Amortization of intangibles













707

















390













Tax impact













(1,494





)













204













Adjusted net income









$





51,306













$





27,794















Annualized adjusted return on equity





















Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)























































Annualized adjusted net income









$





205,224













$





111,176













Average stockholders' equity









$





759,739













$





486,455













Annualized adjusted return on equity













27.0





%













22.9





%











Adjusted combined ratio





















Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses,





net of commission and other income









$





120,005













$





82,911













Denominator: Net earned premiums









$





164,070













$





107,866













Combined ratio













73.1





%













76.9





%









Adjustments to numerator:









































Expenses associated with transactions









$





(2,088





)









$





—













Stock-based compensation expense













(4,745





)













(3,820





)









Amortization of intangibles













(707





)













(390





)









Adjusted combined ratio













68.5





%













73.0





%











Diluted adjusted earnings per share





















Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands, except per share data)























































Adjusted net income









$





51,306













$





27,794













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted













27,399,997

















25,468,564













Diluted adjusted earnings per share









$





1.87













$





1.09















Catastrophe loss ratio





















Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses









$





38,743













$





26,837













Denominator: Net earned premiums









$





164,070













$





107,866













Loss ratio













23.6





%













24.9





%

















































Numerator: Catastrophe losses









$





(542





)









$





3,359













Denominator: Net earned premiums









$





164,070













$





107,866













Catastrophe loss ratio













(0.3





)%













3.1





%











Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses





















Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses,





net of commission and other income









$





120,005













$





82,911













Denominator: Net earned premiums









$





164,070













$





107,866













Combined ratio













73.1





%













76.9





%









Adjustments to numerator:









































Expenses associated with transactions









$





(2,088





)









$





—













Stock-based compensation expense













(4,745





)













(3,820





)









Amortization of intangibles













(707





)













(390





)









Catastrophe losses













542

















(3,359





)









Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses













68.9





%













69.8





%











Tangible Stockholders



’



equity





















March 31,

















December 31,

























2025

















2024

























(in thousands)















Stockholders' equity









$





790,449













$





729,030













Goodwill and intangible assets













(24,925





)













(13,242





)









Tangible stockholders' equity









$





765,524













$





715,788











