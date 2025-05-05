Stocks
PLMR

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Net Income of $42.9 Million and 20.1% Growth in Gross Written Premiums

May 05, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Palomar Holdings reported significant growth in Q1 2025, with net income of $42.9 million and 20.1% increase in gross written premiums.

Quiver AI Summary

Palomar Holdings, Inc. announced a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $42.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, representing a significant increase from the $26.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, reported in the same quarter of 2024. The company achieved an adjusted net income of $51.3 million, up 84.6% year-over-year. Key highlights included a 20.1% increase in gross written premiums to $442.2 million and improvements in loss and combined ratios, indicating enhanced underwriting performance. CEO Mac Armstrong attributed the growth to successful product introductions and a strong underlying momentum across their specialty insurance portfolio. Looking ahead, Palomar raised its full-year adjusted net income outlook to between $186 million and $200 million, reflecting continued confidence in its strategic initiatives.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased by 62.7% to $42.9 million, showcasing strong financial growth compared to the previous year.
  • Adjusted net income grew by 84.6% to $51.3 million, indicating robust operational performance.
  • Gross written premiums rose by 20.1% to $442.2 million, reflecting successful business expansion and product offerings.
  • Combined ratio improved to 73.1% from 76.9% year-over-year, highlighting better underwriting efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Investment portfolio recorded net realized and unrealized losses of $2.3 million, contrasting the net gains of $3.0 million from the same period last year, indicating potential volatility and challenges in investment performance.
  • Acquisition expenses increased significantly by nearly 45.8%, suggesting higher costs which could impact future profitability.
  • Non-catastrophe loss ratio increased to 23.9% from 21.8%, indicating a rise in underlying loss trends that may raise concerns about underwriting performance.

FAQ

What were Palomar Holdings' net income results for Q1 2025?

Palomar reported a net income of $42.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How did Palomar's gross written premiums perform in Q1 2025?

Gross written premiums increased by 20.1% to $442.2 million in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

What was the adjusted net income for Palomar in the first quarter?

Adjusted net income was $51.3 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

What was the combined ratio for Palomar in Q1 2025?

The combined ratio was 73.1% in Q1 2025, improving from 76.9% in the first quarter of 2024.

When is the next conference call to discuss Palomar's earnings?

The next conference call is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$PLMR Insider Trading Activity

$PLMR insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 48,998 shares for an estimated $5,682,554.
  • JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 24,310 shares for an estimated $3,012,833.
  • T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 24,743 shares for an estimated $2,963,793.
  • ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,421 shares for an estimated $1,713,840.
  • JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,333 shares for an estimated $247,433.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $PLMR stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PLMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PLMR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLMR forecast page.

Full Release



LA JOLLA, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $42.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $26.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income

(1)

was $51.3 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $27.8 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.




First Quarter 2025 Highlights




  • Gross written premiums increased by 20.1% to $442.2 million compared to $368.1 million in the first quarter of 2024


  • Net income of $42.9 million compared to $26.4 million in the first quarter of 2024


  • Adjusted net income

    (1)

    increased 84.6% to $51.3 million compared to $27.8 million in the first quarter of 2024


  • Total loss ratio of 23.6% compared to 24.9% in the first quarter of 2024


  • Catastrophe loss ratio

    (1)

    of -0.3% compared to 3.1% in the first quarter of 2024


  • Combined ratio of 73.1% compared to 76.9% in the first quarter of 2024


  • Adjusted combined ratio

    (1)

    of 68.5% compared to 73.0%, in the first quarter of 2024


  • Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

    (1)

    of 68.9% compared to 69.8%, in the first quarter of 2024


  • Annualized return on equity of 22.6% compared to 21.7% in the first quarter of 2024


  • Annualized adjusted return on equity

    (1)

    of 27.0% compared to 22.9% in the first quarter of 2024









(1)


See discussion of



Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators



below.




Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased with our strong start to 2025, as our first quarter saw sustained gross written premium growth and record adjusted net income. The quarter featured 85% adjusted net income growth, a 69% adjusted combined ratio, and a 27% adjusted ROE. Our results demonstrate our continued execution of the Palomar 2X strategic imperative as well as concerted efforts to build a leading specialty insurance franchise with a resilient and diversified portfolio.  Our 20% gross written premium growth was driven by both new products like Crop and Casualty as well as our balanced mix of residential and commercial property products. Importantly, our same-store premium growth rate was 37%

(2)

, demonstrating the strong underlying momentum that exists across our portfolio of specialty products.”



Mr. Armstrong continued, “Beyond our financial performance, we remain focused on executing all our 2025 strategic imperatives. We continue to make investments across our organization, including the successful acquisition of Advanced AgProtection. This acquisition enhances the talent and operational scale of our Crop franchise and is expected to strengthen the near-term and long-term prospects of Palomar.”





(2)


Excludes the impact of lines of business exited or discontinued since prior year.






Underwriting Results




Gross written premiums increased 20.1% to $442.2 million compared to $368.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, while net earned premiums increased 52.1% compared to the prior year’s first quarter.



Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the first quarter were $38.7 million, comprised of $39.2 million of attritional losses, offset by $0.5 million of favorable development on prior year catastrophe events. The loss ratio for the quarter was 23.6%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 23.9% and a catastrophe loss ratio

(1)

of -0.3% compared to a loss ratio of 24.9% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 21.8% and a catastrophe loss ratio

(1)

of 3.1%.



Underwriting income

(1)

for the first quarter was $44.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 73.1% compared to underwriting income of $25.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 76.9% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income

(1)

was $51.6 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio

(1)

of 68.5% in the first quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income

(1)

of $29.2 million and an adjusted combined ratio

(1)

of 73.0% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

(1)

was 68.9% compared to 69.8% during the same period last year.





Investment Results




Net investment income increased by 69.1% to $12.1 million compared to $7.1 million in the prior year’s first quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to cash generated from operations and proceeds from the August 2024 public offering. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.09 years at March 31, 2025. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025. During the first quarter, the Company recorded $2.3 million net realized and unrealized losses related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $3.0 million during the same period last year.





Tax Rate




The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 20.1% compared to 23.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock options offset by non-deductible executive compensation expense.





Stockholders







Equity and Returns




Stockholders' equity was $790.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $501.7 million at March 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 22.6% compared to 21.7% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity

(1)

was 27.0% compared to 22.9% for the same period in the prior year.





Full Year 2025 Outlook




For the full year 2025, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $186 million to $200 million, an increase from the Company’s initial outlook of adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million. This range includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the remainder of the year.





Conference Call




As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to discuss its first quarter 2025 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 6, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13752911. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 13, 2025.



Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at

http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/

. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.





About Palomar Holdings, Inc.




Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. ("PUEO"), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. ("FIA"), and Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. ("PCIS"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange ("Laulima"), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. FIA carries an “A-” (Stable) rating from A.M. Best.



To learn more, visit PLMR.com.




Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators



Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.




Underwriting revenue

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.




Underwriting income

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.




Adjusted net income

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.




Annualized Return on equity

is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.




Annualized adjusted return on equity

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.




Loss ratio

, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.




Expense ratio,

expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.




Combined ratio

is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.




Adjusted combined ratio

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.




Diluted adjusted earnings per share

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.




Catastrophe loss ratio

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.




Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.




Adjusted underwriting income

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.




Tangible stockholders



equity

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.




Safe Harbor Statement



Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.




Contact



Media Inquiries


Lindsay Conner


1-551-206-6217



lconner@plmr.com



Investor Relations


Jamie Lillis


1-203-428-3223



investors@plmr.com



Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.




Summary of Operating Results

:



The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:


Three Months Ended
















March 31,
















2025



2024



Change



% Change




($ in thousands, except per share data)

Gross written premiums

$
442,163


$
368,078


$
74,085



20.1
%

Ceded written premiums


(230,745
)


(228,171
)


(2,574
)


1.1
%

Net written premiums


211,418



139,907



71,511



51.1
%

Net earned premiums


164,070



107,866



56,204



52.1
%

Commission and other income


830



528



302



57.2
%

Total underwriting revenue

(1)


164,900



108,394



56,506



52.1
%

Losses and loss adjustment expenses


38,743



26,837



11,906



44.4
%

Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees


46,359



31,798



14,561



45.8
%

Other underwriting expenses


35,733



24,804



10,929



44.1
%

Underwriting income

(1)


44,065



24,955



19,110



76.6
%

Interest expense


(85
)


(740
)


655



(88.5
)%

Net investment income


12,071



7,139



4,932



69.1
%

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments


(2,338
)


3,002



(5,340
)


(177.9
)%

Income before income taxes


53,713



34,356



19,357



56.3
%

Income tax expense


10,791



7,974



2,817



35.3
%


Net income

$
42,922


$
26,382


$
16,540



62.7
%

Adjustments:
















Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments


2,338



(3,002
)


5,340



(177.9
)%

Expenses associated with transactions


2,088








2,088





%

Stock-based compensation expense


4,745



3,820



925



24.2
%

Amortization of intangibles


707



390



317



81.3
%

Tax impact


(1,494
)


204



(1,698
)


NM


Adjusted net income



(1)

$
51,306


$
27,794


$
23,512



84.6
%

Key Financial and Operating Metrics
















Annualized return on equity


22.6
%


21.7
%








Annualized adjusted return on equity

(1)


27.0
%


22.9
%








Loss ratio


23.6
%


24.9
%








Expense ratio


49.5
%


52.0
%








Combined ratio


73.1
%


76.9
%








Adjusted combined ratio

(1)


68.5
%


73.0
%








Diluted earnings per share

$
1.57


$
1.04









Diluted adjusted earnings per share

(1)

$
1.87


$
1.09









Catastrophe losses

$
(542
)

$
3,359









Catastrophe loss ratio

(1)


(0.3
)%


3.1
%








Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

(1)


68.9
%


69.8
%








Adjusted underwriting income

(1)

$
51,605


$
29,165


$
22,440



76.9
%

NM - not meaningful


















(1) Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.




Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets




Palomar Holdings,


Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)




(in thousands, except shares and par value data)


March 31,



December 31,




2025



2024




(Unaudited)








Assets












Investments:








Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,015,892 in 2025; $973,330 in 2024)

$
991,759


$
939,046

Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $44,462 in 2025; $32,987 in 2024)


44,367



40,529

Equity method investment


2,259



2,277

Other investments


11,031



5,863

Total investments


1,049,416



987,715

Cash and cash equivalents


119,312



80,438

Restricted cash


15



101

Accrued investment income


8,590



8,440

Premiums receivable


334,247



305,724

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees


102,861



94,881

Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses


30,361



47,076

Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses


361,227



348,083

Ceded unearned premiums


295,275



276,237

Prepaid expenses and other assets


92,292



91,086

Deferred tax assets, net


5,596



8,768

Property and equipment, net


2,393



429

Goodwill and intangible assets, net


24,925



13,242

Total assets

$
2,426,510


$
2,262,220


Liabilities and stockholders' equity












Liabilities:








Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$
65,405


$
70,079

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses


543,889



503,382

Unearned premiums


813,462



741,692

Ceded premium payable


179,105



190,168

Funds held under reinsurance treaty


34,200



27,869

Total liabilities


1,636,061



1,533,190

Stockholders' equity:








Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024










Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,735,132 and 26,529,402 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


3



3

Additional paid-in capital


501,950



493,656

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(16,642
)


(26,845
)

Retained earnings


305,138



262,216

Total stockholders' equity


790,449



729,030

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
2,426,510


$
2,262,220




Condensed Consolidated Income Statement




Palomar Holdings,


Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of


Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)




(in thousands, except shares and per share data)


Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024


Revenues:












Gross written premiums

$
442,163


$
368,078

Ceded written premiums


(230,745
)


(228,171
)

Net written premiums


211,418



139,907

Change in unearned premiums


(47,348
)


(32,041
)

Net earned premiums


164,070



107,866

Net investment income


12,071



7,139

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments


(2,338
)


3,002

Commission and other income


830



528

Total revenues


174,633



118,535


Expenses:












Losses and loss adjustment expenses


38,743



26,837

Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees


46,359



31,798

Other underwriting expenses


35,733



24,804

Interest expense


85



740

Total expenses


120,920



84,179

Income before income taxes


53,713



34,356

Income tax expense


10,791



7,974

Net income

$
42,922


$
26,382


Other comprehensive income, net:












Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale


10,203



(2,514
)

Net comprehensive income

$
53,125


$
23,868


Per Share Data:












Basic earnings per share

$
1.61


$
1.06

Diluted earnings per share

$
1.57


$
1.04










Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic


26,658,106



24,862,367

Diluted


27,399,997



25,468,564





Underwriting Segment Data



The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:


Three Months Ended March 31,
















2025



2024
















($ in thousands)
















% of









% of









%




Amount



GWP



Amount



GWP



Change



Change


Product




































Earthquake

$
130,245



29.5
%

$
105,729



28.7
%

$
24,516



23.2
%

Casualty


110,487



25.0
%


51,935



14.1
%


58,552



112.7
%

Inland Marine and Other Property


99,284



22.5
%


76,876



20.9
%


22,408



29.1
%

Fronting


53,927



12.2
%


94,831



25.8
%


(40,904
)


(43.1
)%

Crop


48,220



10.9
%


38,707



10.5
%


9,513



24.6
%

Total Gross Written Premiums

$
442,163



100.0
%

$
368,078



100.0
%

$
74,085



20.1
%
















































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024




($ in thousands)










% of









% of




Amount



GWP



Amount



GWP


State
























California

$
139,723



31.6
%

$
157,217



42.7
%

Texas


44,991



10.2
%


40,795



11.1
%

Hawaii


20,358



4.6
%


12,516



3.4
%

Florida


18,641



4.2
%


13,924



3.8
%

Washington


15,669



3.5
%


12,002



3.3
%

New York


14,597



3.3
%


8,030



2.2
%

New Mexico


12,395



2.8
%


7,469



2.0
%

Colorado


12,168



2.8
%


9,605



2.6
%

Other


163,621



37.0
%


106,520



28.9
%

Total Gross Written Premiums

$
442,163



100.0
%

$
368,078



100.0
%

















































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024




($ in thousands)










% of









% of




Amount



GWP



Amount



GWP


Subsidiary
























PSIC

$
230,917



52.2
%

$
222,657



60.5
%

PESIC


190,786



43.1
%


136,493



37.1
%

Laulima


16,037



3.7
%


8,928



2.4
%

FIA


4,423



1.0
%









%

Total Gross Written Premiums

$
442,163



100.0
%

$
368,078



100.0
%



Gross and net earned premiums



The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:


Three Months Ended
















March 31,
















2025



2024



Change



% Change




($ in thousands)

Gross earned premiums

$
375,776


$
302,872


$
72,904



24.1
%

Ceded earned premiums


(211,706
)


(195,006
)


(16,700
)


8.6
%

Net earned premiums

$
164,070


$
107,866


$
56,204



52.1
%


















Net earned premium ratio


43.7
%


35.6
%










Loss detail


Three Months Ended
















March 31,
















2025



2024



Change



% Change




($ in thousands)

Catastrophe losses

$
(542
)

$
3,359


$
(3,901
)


(116.1
)%

Non-catastrophe losses


39,285



23,478



15,807



67.3
%

Total losses and loss adjustment expenses

$
38,743


$
26,837


$
11,906



44.4
%


















Catastrophe loss ratio


(0.3
)%


3.1
%








Non-catastrophe loss ratio


23.9
%


21.8
%








Total loss ratio


23.6
%


24.9
%









The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:


Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024




(in thousands)

Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period

$
155,299


$
97,653

Add: Balance acquired from FIA

(1)


6,788






Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:








Current year


43,059



26,333

Prior years


(4,316
)


504

Total incurred


38,743



26,837

Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:








Current year


4,998



4,895

Prior years


13,170



9,432

Total payments


18,168



14,327

Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period


182,662



110,163

Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period


361,227



292,024

Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period

$
543,889


$
402,187



(1) Represents amounts recognized in Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables upon acquisition of FIA on 1/1/2025, in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations.




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:




Underwriting revenue


Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024




(in thousands)

Total revenue

$
174,633


$
118,535

Net investment income


(12,071
)


(7,139
)

Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments


2,338



(3,002
)

Underwriting revenue

$
164,900


$
108,394



Underwriting


income and adjusted underwriting income


Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024




(in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$
53,713


$
34,356

Net investment income


(12,071
)


(7,139
)

Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments


2,338



(3,002
)

Interest expense


85



740

Underwriting income

$
44,065


$
24,955

Expenses associated with transactions


2,088






Stock-based compensation expense


4,745



3,820

Amortization of intangibles


707



390

Adjusted underwriting income

$
51,605


$
29,165



Adjusted net income


Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024




(in thousands)

Net income

$
42,922


$
26,382

Adjustments:








Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments


2,338



(3,002
)

Expenses associated with transactions


2,088






Stock-based compensation expense


4,745



3,820

Amortization of intangibles


707



390

Tax impact


(1,494
)


204

Adjusted net income

$
51,306


$
27,794



Annualized adjusted return on equity


Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024




(in thousands)










Annualized adjusted net income

$
205,224


$
111,176

Average stockholders' equity

$
759,739


$
486,455

Annualized adjusted return on equity


27.0
%


22.9
%



Adjusted combined ratio


Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024




(in thousands)

Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses,


net of commission and other income

$
120,005


$
82,911

Denominator: Net earned premiums

$
164,070


$
107,866

Combined ratio


73.1
%


76.9
%

Adjustments to numerator:








Expenses associated with transactions

$
(2,088
)

$



Stock-based compensation expense


(4,745
)


(3,820
)

Amortization of intangibles


(707
)


(390
)

Adjusted combined ratio


68.5
%


73.0
%



Diluted adjusted earnings per share


Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024




(in thousands, except per share data)










Adjusted net income

$
51,306


$
27,794

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted


27,399,997



25,468,564

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

$
1.87


$
1.09



Catastrophe loss ratio


Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024




(in thousands)

Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses

$
38,743


$
26,837

Denominator: Net earned premiums

$
164,070


$
107,866

Loss ratio


23.6
%


24.9
%










Numerator: Catastrophe losses

$
(542
)

$
3,359

Denominator: Net earned premiums

$
164,070


$
107,866

Catastrophe loss ratio


(0.3
)%


3.1
%



Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses


Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024




(in thousands)

Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses,


net of commission and other income

$
120,005


$
82,911

Denominator: Net earned premiums

$
164,070


$
107,866

Combined ratio


73.1
%


76.9
%

Adjustments to numerator:








Expenses associated with transactions

$
(2,088
)

$



Stock-based compensation expense


(4,745
)


(3,820
)

Amortization of intangibles


(707
)


(390
)

Catastrophe losses


542



(3,359
)

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses


68.9
%


69.8
%



Tangible Stockholders



equity


March 31,



December 31,




2025



2024




(in thousands)

Stockholders' equity

$
790,449


$
729,030

Goodwill and intangible assets


(24,925
)


(13,242
)

Tangible stockholders' equity

$
765,524


$
715,788





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PLMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.