Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Significant Growth in Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Palomar Holdings reported increased net income and premium growth for Q4 2024, alongside notable operational enhancements and strategic investments.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, with net income rising to $35.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, a 35% increase from $25.9 million in the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income also saw significant growth, rising 47.5% to $41.3 million. The company achieved a 23.3% increase in gross written premiums, reaching $373.7 million. For the full year, gross written premiums were up 35.1% to $1.5 billion, while net income increased by 48.4% compared to the previous year. Key metrics revealed a total loss ratio of 26.4% for 2024 and a combined ratio of 78.1%. CEO Mac Armstrong highlighted strategic accomplishments, including improving underwriting income and acquiring First Indemnity of America. Looking ahead, Palomar expects to achieve adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million in 2025.

Potential Positives

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 35.0% to $35.0 million compared to the same quarter in 2023, showcasing strong profitability growth.

Gross written premiums rose by 23.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating robust business growth and customer demand.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter grew by 47.5% to $41.3 million, reflecting effective management and operational efficiency.

The company achieved an annualized adjusted return on equity of 23.1%, demonstrating strong financial returns for its shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Annualized return on equity decreased from 23.2% to 19.5%, indicating a reduction in profitability.

Total loss ratio increased significantly from 19.1% to 25.7%, suggesting higher claims and reduced efficiency in claims management.

Net realized and unrealized losses on investments turned negative at $1.2 million compared to gains of $3 million in the previous year, indicating potential weaknesses in investment performance.

FAQ

What were Palomar's fourth quarter 2024 net income results?

Palomar reported a net income of $35.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for Q4 2024.

How did gross written premiums perform in 2024?

Gross written premiums increased by 35.1% to $1.5 billion in 2024 compared to $1.1 billion in 2023.

What was Palomar's adjusted net income in Q4 2024?

The adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $41.3 million, or $1.52 per diluted share.

What is the projected adjusted net income for 2025?

Palomar expects to achieve adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million for the full year 2025.

What were some key financial highlights of 2024?

Highlights include a 48.4% increase in net income and an annualized return on equity of 19.6% in 2024.

Full Release



LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $35.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $25.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income



(1)



was $41.3 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $28.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights









Gross written premiums increased by 23.3% to $373.7 million compared to $303.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



Net income increased 35.0% to $35.0 million compared to $25.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



Adjusted net income



(1)



increased 47.5% to $41.3 million compared to $28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



Total loss ratio of 25.7% compared to 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023



Combined ratio of 75.9% compared to 74.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023



Adjusted combined ratio



(1)



of 71.7% compared to 68.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2023



Annualized return on equity of 19.5% compared to 23.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023



Annualized adjusted return on equity



(1)



of 23.1% compared to 25.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023









Full Year 2024 Highlights









Gross written premiums increased by 35.1% to $1.5 billion compared to $1.1 billion in 2023



Net income increased 48.4% to $117.6 million compared to $79.2 million in 2023



Adjusted net income



(1)



increased 42.8% to $133.5 million compared to $93.5 million in 2023



Total loss ratio of 26.4% compared to 21.0% in 2023



Combined ratio of 78.1% compared to 76.6% in 2023



Adjusted combined ratio



(1)



of 73.7% compared to 71.2% in 2023



Return on equity of 19.6% compared to 18.5% in 2023



Adjusted return on equity



(1)



of 22.2% compared to 21.9% in 2023









(1)





See discussion of



“



Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators



”



below.







Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Palomar’s stellar 2024 was capped off by an exceptional fourth quarter. During the quarter, we generated gross written premiums growth of 23%, 39% when excluding run-off business from our results, adjusted net income growth of 48%, inclusive of $8.1 million of catastrophe losses, and, importantly, an adjusted return on equity of 23%. When looking at the full year we not only generated record gross written premiums and adjusted net income, but we grew our top and bottom-line 35% and 43%, respectively. Additionally, throughout 2024 we made significant investments across the organization that we believe will sustain our earnings base and profitable growth trajectory.”





Mr. Armstrong continued, “Beyond the strong financial results of the fourth quarter and 2024, Palomar’s accomplishments were several and notable, highlighted by our AM Best upgrade and the acquisition of First Indemnity of America, our surety operation. Furthermore, we accomplished a Palomar 2X fundamental strategic objective by doubling our adjusted underwriting income for the 2021 period in a three-year timeframe. We are energized by our prospects to continue this profitable growth in 2025 and thereafter.”









Underwriting Results









Gross written premiums increased 23.3% to $373.7 million compared to $303.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, additionally net earned premiums increased 54.6% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.





Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $37.2 million, comprised of $29.1 million of attritional losses and $8.1 million of catastrophe losses primarily related to Hurricane Milton. The loss ratio for the quarter was 25.7%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio of 5.6%, compared to a loss ratio of 19.1% during the same period last year, all comprised of attritional losses.





Underwriting income



(1)



for the fourth quarter was $34.9 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.9% compared to underwriting income of $24.2 million resulting in a combined ratio of 74.2% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income



(1)



was $41.0 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio



(1)



of 71.7% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income



(1)



of $29.3 million and an adjusted combined ratio



(1)



of 68.8% during the same period last year.









Investment Results









Net investment income increased by 61.3% to $11.3 million compared to $7.0 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2024 due to cash generated from operations and proceeds from our August 2024 stock offering. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.04 years at December 31, 2024. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.1 billion at December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized losses of $1.2 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $3.0 million in last year’s fourth quarter.









Tax Rate









The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 22.2% compared to 22.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense, offset by the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.









Stockholders







’







Equity and Returns









Stockholders' equity was $729.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $471.3 million at December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.5% compared to 23.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity



(1)



was 23.1% compared to 25.1% for the same period in the prior year.









Full Year 2025 Outlook









For the full year 2025, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million. This includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the year.









Conference Call









As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday, February 13, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth





Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 13, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13743970. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 20, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.









About Palomar Holdings, Inc.









Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc ("PUEO"), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc, and First Indemnity of America Insurance Company (acquired 1/1/2025). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.







Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators







Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.







Underwriting revenue



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.







Underwriting income



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.







Adjusted net income



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. The Company calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating its income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.







Annualized Return on equity



is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.







Annualized adjusted return on equity



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.







Loss ratio



, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.







Expense ratio,



expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.







Combined ratio



is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.







Adjusted combined ratio



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.







Diluted adjusted earnings per share



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.







Catastrophe loss ratio



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.







Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.







Adjusted underwriting income



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.







Tangible stockholders



’



equity



is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.







Safe Harbor Statement







Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Contact







Media Inquiries





Lindsay Conner





1-551-206-6217







lconner@plmr.com







Investor Relations





Jamie Lillis





1-203-428-3223





investors@plmr.com





Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.















Summary of Operating Results



:





The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:















Three Months Ended

























































December 31,

























































2024













2023













Change













% Change

















($ in thousands, except per share data)











Gross written premiums





$





373,723













$





303,152













$





70,571

















23.3





%









Ceded written premiums









(204,492





)













(188,742





)













(15,750





)













8.3





%









Net written premiums









169,231

















114,410

















54,821

















47.9





%









Net earned premiums









144,890

















93,748

















51,142

















54.6





%









Commission and other income









750

















1,586

















(836





)













(52.7





)%









Total underwriting revenue



(1)











145,640

















95,334

















50,306

















52.8





%









Losses and loss adjustment expenses









37,176

















17,896

















19,280

















107.7





%









Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees









40,585

















29,005

















11,580

















39.9





%









Other underwriting expenses









32,947

















24,210

















8,737

















36.1





%









Underwriting income



(1)











34,932

















24,223

















10,709

















44.2





%









Interest expense









(87





)













(824





)













737

















(89.4





)%









Net investment income









11,318

















7,015

















4,303

















61.3





%









Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments









(1,201





)













3,044

















(4,245





)













(139.5





)%









Income before income taxes









44,962

















33,458

















11,504

















34.4





%









Income tax expense









9,997

















7,564

















2,433

















32.2





%











Net income







$





34,965













$





25,894













$





9,071

















35.0





%









Adjustments:





































































Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments









1,201

















(3,044





)













4,245

















(139.5





)%









Expenses associated with transactions









922

















478

















444

















92.9





%









Stock-based compensation expense









4,779

















4,176

















603

















14.4





%









Amortization of intangibles









389

















389

















—

















—





%









Tax impact









(964





)













103

















(1,067





)













NM















Adjusted net income







(1)









$





41,292













$





27,996













$





13,296

















47.5





%









Key Financial and Operating Metrics





































































Annualized return on equity









19.5





%













23.2





%









































Annualized adjusted return on equity



(1)











23.1





%













25.1





%









































Loss ratio









25.7





%













19.1





%









































Expense ratio









50.2





%













55.1





%









































Combined ratio









75.9





%













74.2





%









































Adjusted combined ratio



(1)











71.7





%













68.8





%









































Diluted earnings per share





$





1.29













$





1.02













































Diluted adjusted earnings per share



(1)







$





1.52













$





1.11













































Catastrophe losses





$





8,122













$





10













































Catastrophe loss ratio



(1)











5.6





%













—





%









































Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses



(1)











66.1





%













68.8





%









































Adjusted underwriting income



(1)







$





41,022













$





29,266













$





11,756

















40.2





%









NM - not meaningful





































































(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.































































Year Ended

























































December 31,

























































2024













2023













Change













% Change

















($ in thousands, except per share data)











Gross written premiums





$





1,541,962













$





1,141,558













$





400,404

















35.1





%









Ceded written premiums









(897,111





)













(731,531





)













(165,580





)













22.6





%









Net written premiums









644,851

















410,027

















234,824

















57.3





%









Net earned premiums









510,687

















345,913

















164,774

















47.6





%









Commission and other income









2,784

















3,367

















(583





)













(17.3





)%









Total underwriting revenue



(1)











513,471

















349,280

















164,191

















47.0





%









Losses and loss adjustment expenses









134,759

















72,592

















62,167

















85.6





%









Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees









149,657

















107,745

















41,912

















38.9





%









Other underwriting expenses









117,113

















88,172

















28,941

















32.8





%









Underwriting income



(1)











111,942

















80,771

















31,171

















38.6





%









Interest expense









(1,138





)













(3,775





)













2,637

















(69.9





)%









Net investment income









35,824

















23,705

















12,119

















51.1





%









Net realized and unrealized gains on investments









4,568

















2,941

















1,627

















55.3





%









Income before income taxes









151,196

















103,642

















47,554

















45.9





%









Income tax expense









33,623

















24,441

















9,182

















37.6





%











Net income







$





117,573













$





79,201













$





38,372

















48.4





%









Adjustments:





































































Net realized and unrealized gains on investments









(4,568





)













(2,941





)













(1,627





)













55.3





%









Expenses associated with transactions









1,479

















706

















773

















109.5





%









Stock-based compensation expense









16,685

















14,913

















1,772

















11.9





%









Amortization of intangibles









1,558

















1,481

















77

















5.2





%









Expenses associated with catastrophe bond









2,483

















1,640

















843

















51.4





%









Tax impact









(1,699





)













(1,480





)













(219





)













14.8





%











Adjusted net income







(1)









$





133,511













$





93,520













$





39,991

















42.8





%









Key Financial and Operating Metrics





































































Annualized return on equity









19.6





%













18.5





%









































Annualized adjusted return on equity



(1)











22.2





%













21.9





%









































Loss ratio









26.4





%













21.0





%









































Expense ratio









51.7





%













55.7





%









































Combined ratio









78.1





%













76.6





%









































Adjusted combined ratio



(1)











73.7





%













71.2





%









































Diluted earnings per share





$





4.48













$





3.13













































Diluted adjusted earnings per share



(1)







$





5.09













$





3.69













































Catastrophe losses





$





27,846













$





3,442













































Catastrophe loss ratio



(1)











5.5





%













1.0





%









































Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses



(1)











68.3





%













70.2





%









































Adjusted underwriting income



(1)







$





134,147













$





99,511













$





34,636

















34.8





%















































































Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets













Palomar Holdings,





Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)













(in thousands, except shares and par value data)







































​







December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













Assets







​













​













Investments:





​













​













Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $973,330 in 2024; $675,130 in 2023)





$





939,046













$





643,799













Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $32,987 in 2024; $43,003 in 2023)









40,529

















43,160













Equity method investment









2,277

















2,617













Other investments









5,863

















—













Total investments









987,715

















689,576













Cash and cash equivalents









80,438

















51,546













Restricted cash









101

















306













Accrued investment income









8,440

















5,282













Premium receivable









305,724

















261,972













Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees









94,881

















60,990













Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses









47,076

















32,172













Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses









348,083

















244,622













Ceded unearned premiums









276,237

















265,808













Prepaid expenses and other assets









91,086

















72,941













Deferred tax assets, net









8,768

















10,119













Property and equipment, net









429

















373













Goodwill and intangible assets, net









13,242

















12,315













Total assets





$





2,262,220













$





1,708,022















Liabilities and stockholders' equity















































Liabilities:





































Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities





$





70,079













$





42,376













Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses









503,382

















342,275













Unearned premiums









741,692

















597,103













Ceded premium payable









190,168

















181,742













Funds held under reinsurance treaty









27,869

















13,419













Income taxes payable









—

















7,255













Borrowings from credit agreements









—

















52,600













Total liabilities









1,533,190

















1,236,770













Stockholders' equity:





































Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,529,402 and 24,772,987 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









3

















3













Additional paid-in capital









493,656

















350,597













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(26,845





)













(23,991





)









Retained earnings









262,216

















144,643













Total stockholders' equity









729,030

















471,252













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





2,262,220













$





1,708,022



















































Condensed Consolidated Income Statement













Palomar Holdings,





Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statements of





Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)













(in thousands, except shares and per share data)













































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023













Revenues:























































































Gross written premiums





$





373,723













$





303,152













$





1,541,962













$





1,141,558













Ceded written premiums









(204,492





)













(188,742





)













(897,111





)













(731,531





)









Net written premiums









169,231

















114,410

















644,851

















410,027













Change in unearned premiums









(24,341





)













(20,662





)













(134,164





)













(64,114





)









Net earned premiums









144,890

















93,748

















510,687

















345,913













Net investment income









11,318

















7,015

















35,824

















23,705













Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments









(1,201





)













3,044

















4,568

















2,941













Commission and other income









750

















1,586

















2,784

















3,367













Total revenues









155,757

















105,393

















553,863

















375,926















Expenses:























































































Losses and loss adjustment expenses









37,176

















17,896

















134,759

















72,592













Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees









40,585

















29,005

















149,657

















107,745













Other underwriting expenses









32,947

















24,210

















117,113

















88,172













Interest expense









87

















824

















1,138

















3,775













Total expenses









110,795

















71,935

















402,667

















272,284













Income before income taxes









44,962

















33,458

















151,196

















103,642













Income tax expense









9,997

















7,564

















33,623

















24,441













Net income





$





34,965













$





25,894













$





117,573













$





79,201















Other comprehensive income, net:























































































Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale









(16,707





)













19,229

















(2,854





)













12,524













Net comprehensive income





$





18,258













$





45,123













$





114,719













$





91,725















Per Share Data:























































































Basic earnings per share





$





1.32













$





1.05













$





4.61













$





3.19













Diluted earnings per share





$





1.29













$





1.02













$





4.48













$





3.13

















































































Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





































































Basic









26,491,939

















24,747,347

















25,520,343

















24,822,004













Diluted









27,206,225

















25,272,149

















26,223,842

















25,327,091



















































































Underwriting Segment Data







The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:















Three Months Ended December 31,

























































2024













2023

























































($ in thousands)

























































% of

































% of

































%

















Amount













GWP













Amount













GWP













Change













Change













Product (1)































































































































Earthquake





$





146,757

















39.3





%









$





122,087

















40.3





%









$





24,670

















20.2





%









Inland Marine and other Property









85,396

















22.9





%













63,039

















20.8





%













22,357

















35.5





%









Casualty









68,484

















18.3





%













32,323

















10.7





%













36,161

















111.9





%









Fronting









57,418

















15.4





%













85,708

















28.3





%













(28,290





)













(33.0





)%









Crop









15,668

















4.2





%













(5





)













(0.0





)%













15,673

















NM













Total Gross Written Premiums





$





373,723

















100.0





%









$





303,152

















100.0





%









$





70,571

















23.3





%









NM- Not meaningful















Year Ended December 31,

























































2024













2023

























































($ in thousands)

























































% of

































% of

































%

















Amount













GWP













Amount













GWP













Change













Change













Product (1)































































































































Earthquake





$





522,864

















33.9





%









$





436,896

















38.3





%









$





85,968

















19.7





%









Inland Marine and Other Property









334,079

















21.7





%













250,023

















21.9





%













84,056

















33.6





%









Fronting









333,188

















21.6





%













352,141

















30.8





%













(18,953





)













(5.4





)%









Casualty









235,592

















15.3





%













90,388

















7.9





%













145,204

















160.6





%









Crop









116,239

















7.5





%













12,110

















1.1





%













104,129

















859.9





%









Total Gross Written Premiums





$





1,541,962

















100.0





%









$





1,141,558

















100.0





%









$





400,404

















35.1





%









(1) - Beginning in 2024, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management's current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















($ in thousands)













($ in thousands)





































% of

































% of

































% of

































% of

















Amount













GWP













Amount













GWP













Amount













GWP













Amount













GWP













State







































































































































































California





$





157,786

















42.2





%









$





165,342

















54.5





%









$





668,635

















43.4





%









$





600,791

















52.6





%









Texas









28,002

















7.5





%













22,740

















7.5





%













124,416

















8.1





%













95,517

















8.4





%









Hawaii









18,636

















5.0





%













11,562

















3.8





%













72,558

















4.7





%













47,388

















4.2





%









Washington









16,007

















4.3





%













14,124

















4.7





%













57,900

















3.8





%













49,494

















4.3





%









New York









14,756

















3.9





%













6,775

















2.2





%













38,919

















2.5





%













18,424

















1.6





%









Florida









8,855

















2.4





%













11,286

















3.7





%













67,008

















4.3





%













47,595

















4.2





%









Oregon









8,298

















2.2





%













6,307

















2.1





%













29,550

















1.9





%













23,220

















2.0





%









Illinois









7,176

















1.9





%













6,697

















2.2





%













20,901

















1.4





%













22,340

















2.0





%









Other









114,207

















30.6





%













58,319

















19.2





%













462,075

















30.0





%













236,789

















20.7





%









Total Gross Written Premiums





$





373,723

















100.0





%









$





303,152

















100.0





%









$





1,541,962

















100.0





%









$





1,141,558

















100.0





%































































































































































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















($ in thousands)













($ in thousands)





































% of

































% of

































% of

































% of

















Amount













GWP













Amount













GWP













Amount













GWP













Amount













GWP













Subsidiary







































































































































































PSIC





$





170,275

















45.6





%









$





156,590

















51.7





%









$





823,263

















53.4





%









$





653,809

















57.3





%









PESIC









188,496

















50.4





%













146,562

















48.3





%













661,404

















42.9





%













487,749

















42.7





%









Laulima









14,952

















4.0





%













—

















—





%













57,295

















3.7





%













—

















—





%









Total Gross Written Premiums





$





373,723

















100.0





%









$





303,152

















100.0





%









$





1,541,962

















100.0





%









$





1,141,558

















100.0





%















































































































































Gross and net earned premiums







The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:















Three Months Ended





















































Year Ended

























































December 31,





















































December 31,

























































2024













2023













Change













% Change













2024













2023













Change













% Change

















($ in thousands)













($ in thousands)











Gross earned premiums





$





371,654













$





276,502













$





95,152

















34.4





%









$





1,397,369













$





1,015,722













$





381,647

















37.6





%









Ceded earned premiums









(226,764





)













(182,754





)













(44,010





)













24.1





%













(886,682





)













(669,809





)













(216,873





)













32.4





%









Net earned premiums





$





144,890













$





93,748













$





51,142

















54.6





%









$





510,687













$





345,913













$





164,774

















47.6





%













































































































































Net earned premium ratio









39.0





%













33.9





%













































36.5





%













34.1





%















































































































































































Loss detail

















Three Months Ended





















































Year Ended

























































December 31,





















































December 31,

























































2024













2023













Change













% Change













2024













2023













Change













% Change

















($ in thousands)













($ in thousands)











Catastrophe losses





$





8,122













$





10













$





8,112

















NM













$





27,846













$





3,442













$





24,404

















NM













Non-catastrophe losses









29,054

















17,886

















11,168

















62.4





%













106,913

















69,150

















37,763

















54.6





%









Total losses and loss adjustment expenses





$





37,176













$





17,896













$





19,280

















107.7





%









$





134,759













$





72,592













$





62,167

















85.6





%













































































































































Catastrophe loss ratio









5.6





%













0.0





%













































5.5





%













1.0





%









































Non-catastrophe loss ratio









20.1





%













19.1





%













































20.9





%













20.0





%









































Total loss ratio









25.7





%













19.1





%













































26.4





%













21.0





%









































NM-Not meaningful









































































































































































































































































The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















(in thousands)













(in thousands)











Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period





$





137,274













$





92,178













$





97,653













$





77,520













Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:





































































Current year









37,575

















19,409

















137,798

















70,363













Prior years









(399





)













(1,513





)













(3,039





)













2,229













Total incurred









37,176

















17,896

















134,759

















72,592













Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:





































































Current year









15,675

















5,417

















43,582

















19,631













Prior years









3,476

















7,004

















33,531

















32,828













Total payments









19,151

















12,421

















77,113

















52,459













Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period









155,299

















97,653

















155,299

















97,653













Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period









348,083

















244,622

















348,083

















244,622













Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period





$





503,382













$





342,275













$





503,382













$





342,275



















































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:







Underwriting revenue

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















(in thousands)













(in thousands)











Total revenue





$





155,757













$





105,393













$





553,863













$





375,926













Net investment income









(11,318





)













(7,015





)













(35,824





)













(23,705





)









Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments









1,201

















(3,044





)













(4,568





)













(2,941





)









Underwriting revenue





$





145,640













$





95,334













$





513,471













$





349,280



















































































Underwriting





income and adjusted underwriting income

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















(in thousands)













(in thousands)











Income before income taxes





$





44,962













$





33,458













$





151,196













$





103,642













Net investment income









(11,318





)













(7,015





)













(35,824





)













(23,705





)









Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments









1,201

















(3,044





)













(4,568





)













(2,941





)









Interest expense









87

















824

















1,138

















3,775













Underwriting income





$





34,932













$





24,223













$





111,942













$





80,771













Expenses associated with transactions









922

















478

















1,479

















706













Stock-based compensation expense









4,779

















4,176

















16,685

















14,913













Amortization of intangibles









389

















389

















1,558

















1,481













Expenses associated with catastrophe bond









—

















—

















2,483

















1,640













Adjusted underwriting income





$





41,022













$





29,266













$





134,147













$





99,511



















































































Adjusted net income

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















(in thousands)













(in thousands)











Net income





$





34,965













$





25,894













$





117,573













$





79,201













Adjustments:





































































Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments









1,201

















(3,044





)













(4,568





)













(2,941





)









Expenses associated with transactions









922

















478

















1,479

















706













Stock-based compensation expense









4,779

















4,176

















16,685

















14,913













Amortization of intangibles









389

















389

















1,558

















1,481













Expenses associated with catastrophe bond









—

















—

















2,483

















1,640













Tax impact









(964





)













103

















(1,699





)













(1,480





)









Adjusted net income





$





41,292













$





27,996













$





133,511













$





93,520



















































































Annualized adjusted return on equity

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















(in thousands)













(in thousands)















































































Annualized adjusted net income





$





165,168













$





111,984













$





133,511













$





93,520













Average stockholders' equity





$





716,171













$





446,293













$





600,140













$





428,002













Annualized adjusted return on equity









23.1





%













25.1





%













22.2





%













21.9





%















































































Adjusted combined ratio

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















(in thousands)













(in thousands)











Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income





$





109,958













$





69,525













$





398,745













$





265,142













Denominator: Net earned premiums





$





144,890













$





93,748













$





510,687













$





345,913













Combined ratio









75.9





%













74.2





%













78.1





%













76.6





%









Adjustments to numerator:





































































Expenses associated with transactions





$





(922





)









$





(478





)









$





(1,479





)









$





(706





)









Stock-based compensation expense









(4,779





)













(4,176





)













(16,685





)













(14,913





)









Amortization of intangibles









(389





)













(389





)













(1,558





)













(1,481





)









Expenses associated with catastrophe bond









—

















—

















(2,483





)













(1,640





)









Adjusted combined ratio









71.7





%













68.8





%













73.7





%













71.2





%















































































Diluted adjusted earnings per share

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















(in thousands, except per share data)













(in thousands, except per share data)















































































Adjusted net income





$





41,292













$





27,996













$





133,511













$





93,520













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted









27,206,225

















25,272,149

















26,223,842

















25,327,091













Diluted adjusted earnings per share





$





1.52













$





1.11













$





5.09













$





3.69



















































































Catastrophe loss ratio

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















(in thousands)













(in thousands)











Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses





$





37,176













$





17,896













$





134,759













$





72,592













Denominator: Net earned premiums





$





144,890













$





93,748













$





510,687













$





345,913













Loss ratio









25.7





%













19.1





%













26.4





%













21.0





%













































































Numerator: Catastrophe losses





$





8,122













$





10













$





27,846













$





3,442













Denominator: Net earned premiums





$





144,890













$





93,748













$





510,687













$





345,913













Catastrophe loss ratio









5.6





%













0.0





%













5.5





%













1.0





%















































































Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















(in thousands)













(in thousands)











Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income





$





109,958













$





69,525













$





398,745













$





265,142













Denominator: Net earned premiums





$





144,890













$





93,748













$





510,687













$





345,913













Combined ratio









75.9





%













74.2





%













78.1





%













76.6





%









Adjustments to numerator:





































































Expenses associated with transactions





$





(922





)









$





(478





)









$





(1,479





)









$





(706





)









Stock-based compensation expense









(4,779





)













(4,176





)













(16,685





)













(14,913





)









Amortization of intangibles









(389





)













(389





)













(1,558





)













(1,481





)









Expenses associated with catastrophe bond









—

















—

















(2,483





)













(1,640





)









Catastrophe losses









(8,122





)













(10





)













(27,846





)













(3,442





)









Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses









66.1





%













68.8





%













68.3





%













70.2





%















































































Tangible Stockholders



’



equity

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023

















(in thousands)











Stockholders' equity





$





729,030













$





471,252













Goodwill and intangible assets









(13,242





)













(12,315





)









Tangible stockholders' equity





$





715,788













$





458,937















































