Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Significant Growth in Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

February 12, 2025 — 04:22 pm EST

Palomar Holdings reported increased net income and premium growth for Q4 2024, alongside notable operational enhancements and strategic investments.

Quiver AI Summary

Palomar Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, with net income rising to $35.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, a 35% increase from $25.9 million in the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income also saw significant growth, rising 47.5% to $41.3 million. The company achieved a 23.3% increase in gross written premiums, reaching $373.7 million. For the full year, gross written premiums were up 35.1% to $1.5 billion, while net income increased by 48.4% compared to the previous year. Key metrics revealed a total loss ratio of 26.4% for 2024 and a combined ratio of 78.1%. CEO Mac Armstrong highlighted strategic accomplishments, including improving underwriting income and acquiring First Indemnity of America. Looking ahead, Palomar expects to achieve adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million in 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 35.0% to $35.0 million compared to the same quarter in 2023, showcasing strong profitability growth.
  • Gross written premiums rose by 23.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating robust business growth and customer demand.
  • Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter grew by 47.5% to $41.3 million, reflecting effective management and operational efficiency.
  • The company achieved an annualized adjusted return on equity of 23.1%, demonstrating strong financial returns for its shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Annualized return on equity decreased from 23.2% to 19.5%, indicating a reduction in profitability.
  • Total loss ratio increased significantly from 19.1% to 25.7%, suggesting higher claims and reduced efficiency in claims management.
  • Net realized and unrealized losses on investments turned negative at $1.2 million compared to gains of $3 million in the previous year, indicating potential weaknesses in investment performance.

FAQ

What were Palomar's fourth quarter 2024 net income results?

Palomar reported a net income of $35.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for Q4 2024.

How did gross written premiums perform in 2024?

Gross written premiums increased by 35.1% to $1.5 billion in 2024 compared to $1.1 billion in 2023.

What was Palomar's adjusted net income in Q4 2024?

The adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $41.3 million, or $1.52 per diluted share.

What is the projected adjusted net income for 2025?

Palomar expects to achieve adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million for the full year 2025.

What were some key financial highlights of 2024?

Highlights include a 48.4% increase in net income and an annualized return on equity of 19.6% in 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$PLMR Insider Trading Activity

$PLMR insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 59,981 shares for an estimated $6,130,799.
  • JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 22,115 shares for an estimated $2,199,195.
  • T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 17,809 shares for an estimated $1,837,624.
  • ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,053 shares for an estimated $1,415,520.
  • JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,333 shares for an estimated $247,433.

$PLMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $PLMR stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $35.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $25.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income

(1)

was $41.3 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $28.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights




  • Gross written premiums increased by 23.3% to $373.7 million compared to $303.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023


  • Net income increased 35.0% to $35.0 million compared to $25.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023


  • Adjusted net income

    (1)

    increased 47.5% to $41.3 million compared to $28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023


  • Total loss ratio of 25.7% compared to 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023


  • Combined ratio of 75.9% compared to 74.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023


  • Adjusted combined ratio

    (1)

    of 71.7% compared to 68.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2023


  • Annualized return on equity of 19.5% compared to 23.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023


  • Annualized adjusted return on equity

    (1)

    of 23.1% compared to 25.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023




Full Year 2024 Highlights




  • Gross written premiums increased by 35.1% to $1.5 billion compared to $1.1 billion in 2023


  • Net income increased 48.4% to $117.6 million compared to $79.2 million in 2023


  • Adjusted net income

    (1)

    increased 42.8% to $133.5 million compared to $93.5 million in 2023


  • Total loss ratio of 26.4% compared to 21.0% in 2023


  • Combined ratio of 78.1% compared to 76.6% in 2023


  • Adjusted combined ratio

    (1)

    of 73.7% compared to 71.2% in 2023


  • Return on equity of 19.6% compared to 18.5% in 2023


  • Adjusted return on equity

    (1)

    of 22.2% compared to 21.9% in 2023




(1)


See discussion of



Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators



below.



Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Palomar’s stellar 2024 was capped off by an exceptional fourth quarter. During the quarter, we generated gross written premiums growth of 23%, 39% when excluding run-off business from our results, adjusted net income growth of 48%, inclusive of $8.1 million of catastrophe losses, and, importantly, an adjusted return on equity of 23%. When looking at the full year we not only generated record gross written premiums and adjusted net income, but we grew our top and bottom-line 35% and 43%, respectively. Additionally, throughout 2024 we made significant investments across the organization that we believe will sustain our earnings base and profitable growth trajectory.”



Mr. Armstrong continued, “Beyond the strong financial results of the fourth quarter and 2024, Palomar’s accomplishments were several and notable, highlighted by our AM Best upgrade and the acquisition of First Indemnity of America, our surety operation.  Furthermore, we accomplished a Palomar 2X fundamental strategic objective by doubling our adjusted underwriting income for the 2021 period in a three-year timeframe. We are energized by our prospects to continue this profitable growth in 2025 and thereafter.”





Underwriting Results




Gross written premiums increased 23.3% to $373.7 million compared to $303.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, additionally net earned premiums increased 54.6% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.



Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $37.2 million, comprised of $29.1 million of attritional losses and $8.1 million of catastrophe losses primarily related to Hurricane Milton. The loss ratio for the quarter was 25.7%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio of 5.6%, compared to a loss ratio of 19.1% during the same period last year, all comprised of attritional losses.



Underwriting income

(1)

for the fourth quarter was $34.9 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.9% compared to underwriting income of $24.2 million resulting in a combined ratio of 74.2% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income

(1)

was $41.0 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio

(1)

of 71.7% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income

(1)

of $29.3 million and an adjusted combined ratio

(1)

of 68.8% during the same period last year.





Investment Results




Net investment income increased by 61.3% to $11.3 million compared to $7.0 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2024 due to cash generated from operations and proceeds from our August 2024 stock offering. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.04 years at December 31, 2024. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.1 billion at December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized losses of $1.2 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $3.0 million in last year’s fourth quarter.





Tax Rate




The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 22.2% compared to 22.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense, offset by the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.





Stockholders







Equity and Returns




Stockholders' equity was $729.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $471.3 million at December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.5% compared to 23.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity

(1)

was 23.1% compared to 25.1% for the same period in the prior year.





Full Year 2025 Outlook




For the full year 2025, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million. This includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the year.





Conference Call




As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday, February 13, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth


Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 13, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13743970. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 20, 2025.



Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.





About Palomar Holdings, Inc.




Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc ("PUEO"), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc, and First Indemnity of America Insurance Company (acquired 1/1/2025). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.




Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators



Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.




Underwriting revenue

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.




Underwriting income

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.




Adjusted net income

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. The Company calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating its income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.




Annualized Return on equity

is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.




Annualized adjusted return on equity

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.




Loss ratio

, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.




Expense ratio,

expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.




Combined ratio

is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.




Adjusted combined ratio

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.




Diluted adjusted earnings per share

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.




Catastrophe loss ratio

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.




Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.




Adjusted underwriting income

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.




Tangible stockholders



equity

is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.




Safe Harbor Statement



Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.




Contact



Media Inquiries


Lindsay Conner


1-551-206-6217



lconner@plmr.com



Investor Relations


Jamie Lillis


1-203-428-3223


investors@plmr.com


Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.








Summary of Operating Results

:



The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended














December 31,














2024


2023


Change


% Change



($ in thousands, except per share data)

Gross written premiums
$
373,723


$
303,152


$
70,571



23.3
%

Ceded written premiums

(204,492
)


(188,742
)


(15,750
)


8.3
%

Net written premiums

169,231



114,410



54,821



47.9
%

Net earned premiums

144,890



93,748



51,142



54.6
%

Commission and other income

750



1,586



(836
)


(52.7
)%

Total underwriting revenue

(1)

145,640



95,334



50,306



52.8
%

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

37,176



17,896



19,280



107.7
%

Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees

40,585



29,005



11,580



39.9
%

Other underwriting expenses

32,947



24,210



8,737



36.1
%

Underwriting income

(1)

34,932



24,223



10,709



44.2
%

Interest expense

(87
)


(824
)


737



(89.4
)%

Net investment income

11,318



7,015



4,303



61.3
%

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

(1,201
)


3,044



(4,245
)


(139.5
)%

Income before income taxes

44,962



33,458



11,504



34.4
%

Income tax expense

9,997



7,564



2,433



32.2
%


Net income
$
34,965


$
25,894


$
9,071



35.0
%

Adjustments:















Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments

1,201



(3,044
)


4,245



(139.5
)%

Expenses associated with transactions

922



478



444



92.9
%

Stock-based compensation expense

4,779



4,176



603



14.4
%

Amortization of intangibles

389



389










%

Tax impact

(964
)


103



(1,067
)


NM


Adjusted net income



(1)
$
41,292


$
27,996


$
13,296



47.5
%

Key Financial and Operating Metrics















Annualized return on equity

19.5
%


23.2
%








Annualized adjusted return on equity

(1)

23.1
%


25.1
%








Loss ratio

25.7
%


19.1
%








Expense ratio

50.2
%


55.1
%








Combined ratio

75.9
%


74.2
%








Adjusted combined ratio

(1)

71.7
%


68.8
%








Diluted earnings per share
$
1.29


$
1.02









Diluted adjusted earnings per share

(1)
$
1.52


$
1.11









Catastrophe losses
$
8,122


$
10









Catastrophe loss ratio

(1)

5.6
%




%








Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

(1)

66.1
%


68.8
%








Adjusted underwriting income

(1)
$
41,022


$
29,266


$
11,756



40.2
%

NM - not meaningful
















(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.












Year Ended














December 31,














2024


2023


Change


% Change



($ in thousands, except per share data)

Gross written premiums
$
1,541,962


$
1,141,558


$
400,404



35.1
%

Ceded written premiums

(897,111
)


(731,531
)


(165,580
)


22.6
%

Net written premiums

644,851



410,027



234,824



57.3
%

Net earned premiums

510,687



345,913



164,774



47.6
%

Commission and other income

2,784



3,367



(583
)


(17.3
)%

Total underwriting revenue

(1)

513,471



349,280



164,191



47.0
%

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

134,759



72,592



62,167



85.6
%

Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees

149,657



107,745



41,912



38.9
%

Other underwriting expenses

117,113



88,172



28,941



32.8
%

Underwriting income

(1)

111,942



80,771



31,171



38.6
%

Interest expense

(1,138
)


(3,775
)


2,637



(69.9
)%

Net investment income

35,824



23,705



12,119



51.1
%

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments

4,568



2,941



1,627



55.3
%

Income before income taxes

151,196



103,642



47,554



45.9
%

Income tax expense

33,623



24,441



9,182



37.6
%


Net income
$
117,573


$
79,201


$
38,372



48.4
%

Adjustments:















Net realized and unrealized gains on investments

(4,568
)


(2,941
)


(1,627
)


55.3
%

Expenses associated with transactions

1,479



706



773



109.5
%

Stock-based compensation expense

16,685



14,913



1,772



11.9
%

Amortization of intangibles

1,558



1,481



77



5.2
%

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond

2,483



1,640



843



51.4
%

Tax impact

(1,699
)


(1,480
)


(219
)


14.8
%


Adjusted net income



(1)
$
133,511


$
93,520


$
39,991



42.8
%

Key Financial and Operating Metrics















Annualized return on equity

19.6
%


18.5
%








Annualized adjusted return on equity

(1)

22.2
%


21.9
%








Loss ratio

26.4
%


21.0
%








Expense ratio

51.7
%


55.7
%








Combined ratio

78.1
%


76.6
%








Adjusted combined ratio

(1)

73.7
%


71.2
%








Diluted earnings per share
$
4.48


$
3.13









Diluted adjusted earnings per share

(1)
$
5.09


$
3.69









Catastrophe losses
$
27,846


$
3,442









Catastrophe loss ratio

(1)

5.5
%


1.0
%








Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

(1)

68.3
%


70.2
%








Adjusted underwriting income

(1)
$
134,147


$
99,511


$
34,636



34.8
%



















Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets
























































































































































































































































































































































































































Palomar Holdings,


Inc. and Subsidiaries






Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)






(in thousands, except shares and par value data)










December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023


Assets







Investments:







Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $973,330 in 2024; $675,130 in 2023)
$
939,046


$
643,799

Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $32,987 in 2024; $43,003 in 2023)

40,529



43,160

Equity method investment

2,277



2,617

Other investments

5,863






Total investments

987,715



689,576

Cash and cash equivalents

80,438



51,546

Restricted cash

101



306

Accrued investment income

8,440



5,282

Premium receivable

305,724



261,972

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees

94,881



60,990

Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

47,076



32,172

Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

348,083



244,622

Ceded unearned premiums

276,237



265,808

Prepaid expenses and other assets

91,086



72,941

Deferred tax assets, net

8,768



10,119

Property and equipment, net

429



373

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

13,242



12,315

Total assets
$
2,262,220


$
1,708,022


Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities:







Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
70,079


$
42,376

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses

503,382



342,275

Unearned premiums

741,692



597,103

Ceded premium payable

190,168



181,742

Funds held under reinsurance treaty

27,869



13,419

Income taxes payable






7,255

Borrowings from credit agreements






52,600

Total liabilities

1,533,190



1,236,770

Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,529,402 and 24,772,987 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

3



3

Additional paid-in capital

493,656



350,597

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(26,845
)


(23,991
)

Retained earnings

262,216



144,643

Total stockholders' equity

729,030



471,252

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,262,220


$
1,708,022











Condensed Consolidated Income Statement


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Palomar Holdings,


Inc. and Subsidiaries






Condensed Consolidated Statements of


Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)






(in thousands, except shares and per share data)









Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023


Revenues:























Gross written premiums
$
373,723


$
303,152


$
1,541,962


$
1,141,558

Ceded written premiums

(204,492
)


(188,742
)


(897,111
)


(731,531
)

Net written premiums

169,231



114,410



644,851



410,027

Change in unearned premiums

(24,341
)


(20,662
)


(134,164
)


(64,114
)

Net earned premiums

144,890



93,748



510,687



345,913

Net investment income

11,318



7,015



35,824



23,705

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

(1,201
)


3,044



4,568



2,941

Commission and other income

750



1,586



2,784



3,367

Total revenues

155,757



105,393



553,863



375,926


Expenses:























Losses and loss adjustment expenses

37,176



17,896



134,759



72,592

Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees

40,585



29,005



149,657



107,745

Other underwriting expenses

32,947



24,210



117,113



88,172

Interest expense

87



824



1,138



3,775

Total expenses

110,795



71,935



402,667



272,284

Income before income taxes

44,962



33,458



151,196



103,642

Income tax expense

9,997



7,564



33,623



24,441

Net income
$
34,965


$
25,894


$
117,573


$
79,201


Other comprehensive income, net:























Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale

(16,707
)


19,229



(2,854
)


12,524

Net comprehensive income
$
18,258


$
45,123


$
114,719


$
91,725


Per Share Data:























Basic earnings per share
$
1.32


$
1.05


$
4.61


$
3.19

Diluted earnings per share
$
1.29


$
1.02


$
4.48


$
3.13

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:















Basic

26,491,939



24,747,347



25,520,343



24,822,004

Diluted

27,206,225



25,272,149



26,223,842



25,327,091



















Underwriting Segment Data



The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

Three Months Ended December 31,














2024


2023














($ in thousands)














% of








% of








%



Amount


GWP


Amount


GWP


Change


Change


Product (1)



































Earthquake
$
146,757



39.3
%

$
122,087



40.3
%

$
24,670



20.2
%

Inland Marine and other Property

85,396



22.9
%


63,039



20.8
%


22,357



35.5
%

Casualty

68,484



18.3
%


32,323



10.7
%


36,161



111.9
%

Fronting

57,418



15.4
%


85,708



28.3
%


(28,290
)


(33.0
)%

Crop

15,668



4.2
%


(5
)


(0.0
)%


15,673



NM

Total Gross Written Premiums
$
373,723



100.0
%

$
303,152



100.0
%

$
70,571



23.3
%


NM- Not meaningful

Year Ended December 31,














2024


2023














($ in thousands)














% of








% of








%



Amount


GWP


Amount


GWP


Change


Change


Product (1)



































Earthquake
$
522,864



33.9
%

$
436,896



38.3
%

$
85,968



19.7
%

Inland Marine and Other Property

334,079



21.7
%


250,023



21.9
%


84,056



33.6
%

Fronting

333,188



21.6
%


352,141



30.8
%


(18,953
)


(5.4
)%

Casualty

235,592



15.3
%


90,388



7.9
%


145,204



160.6
%

Crop

116,239



7.5
%


12,110



1.1
%


104,129



859.9
%

Total Gross Written Premiums
$
1,541,962



100.0
%

$
1,141,558



100.0
%

$
400,404



35.1
%


(1) - Beginning in 2024, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management's current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.

Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



($ in thousands)


($ in thousands)









% of








% of








% of








% of



Amount


GWP


Amount


GWP


Amount


GWP


Amount


GWP


State















































California
$
157,786



42.2
%

$
165,342



54.5
%

$
668,635



43.4
%

$
600,791



52.6
%

Texas

28,002



7.5
%


22,740



7.5
%


124,416



8.1
%


95,517



8.4
%

Hawaii

18,636



5.0
%


11,562



3.8
%


72,558



4.7
%


47,388



4.2
%

Washington

16,007



4.3
%


14,124



4.7
%


57,900



3.8
%


49,494



4.3
%

New York

14,756



3.9
%


6,775



2.2
%


38,919



2.5
%


18,424



1.6
%

Florida

8,855



2.4
%


11,286



3.7
%


67,008



4.3
%


47,595



4.2
%

Oregon

8,298



2.2
%


6,307



2.1
%


29,550



1.9
%


23,220



2.0
%

Illinois

7,176



1.9
%


6,697



2.2
%


20,901



1.4
%


22,340



2.0
%

Other

114,207



30.6
%


58,319



19.2
%


462,075



30.0
%


236,789



20.7
%

Total Gross Written Premiums
$
373,723



100.0
%

$
303,152



100.0
%

$
1,541,962



100.0
%

$
1,141,558



100.0
%























































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



($ in thousands)


($ in thousands)









% of








% of








% of








% of



Amount


GWP


Amount


GWP


Amount


GWP


Amount


GWP


Subsidiary















































PSIC
$
170,275



45.6
%

$
156,590



51.7
%

$
823,263



53.4
%

$
653,809



57.3
%

PESIC

188,496



50.4
%


146,562



48.3
%


661,404



42.9
%


487,749



42.7
%

Laulima

14,952



4.0
%









%


57,295



3.7
%









%

Total Gross Written Premiums
$
373,723



100.0
%

$
303,152



100.0
%

$
1,541,962



100.0
%

$
1,141,558



100.0
%



































Gross and net earned premiums



The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended














Year Ended














December 31,














December 31,














2024


2023


Change


% Change


2024


2023


Change


% Change



($ in thousands)


($ in thousands)

Gross earned premiums
$
371,654


$
276,502


$
95,152



34.4
%

$
1,397,369


$
1,015,722


$
381,647



37.6
%

Ceded earned premiums

(226,764
)


(182,754
)


(44,010
)


24.1
%


(886,682
)


(669,809
)


(216,873
)


32.4
%

Net earned premiums
$
144,890


$
93,748


$
51,142



54.6
%

$
510,687


$
345,913


$
164,774



47.6
%

































Net earned premium ratio

39.0
%


33.9
%










36.5
%


34.1
%










































Loss detail

Three Months Ended














Year Ended














December 31,














December 31,














2024


2023


Change


% Change


2024


2023


Change


% Change



($ in thousands)


($ in thousands)

Catastrophe losses
$
8,122


$
10


$
8,112



NM


$
27,846


$
3,442


$
24,404



NM

Non-catastrophe losses

29,054



17,886



11,168



62.4
%


106,913



69,150



37,763



54.6
%

Total losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
37,176


$
17,896


$
19,280



107.7
%

$
134,759


$
72,592


$
62,167



85.6
%

































Catastrophe loss ratio

5.6
%


0.0
%










5.5
%


1.0
%








Non-catastrophe loss ratio

20.1
%


19.1
%










20.9
%


20.0
%








Total loss ratio

25.7
%


19.1
%










26.4
%


21.0
%








NM-Not meaningful
































































The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(in thousands)


(in thousands)

Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period
$
137,274


$
92,178


$
97,653


$
77,520

Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:















Current year

37,575



19,409



137,798



70,363

Prior years

(399
)


(1,513
)


(3,039
)


2,229

Total incurred

37,176



17,896



134,759



72,592

Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:















Current year

15,675



5,417



43,582



19,631

Prior years

3,476



7,004



33,531



32,828

Total payments

19,151



12,421



77,113



52,459

Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period

155,299



97,653



155,299



97,653

Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period

348,083



244,622



348,083



244,622

Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period
$
503,382


$
342,275


$
503,382


$
342,275



















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:




Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(in thousands)


(in thousands)

Total revenue
$
155,757


$
105,393


$
553,863


$
375,926

Net investment income

(11,318
)


(7,015
)


(35,824
)


(23,705
)

Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

1,201



(3,044
)


(4,568
)


(2,941
)

Underwriting revenue
$
145,640


$
95,334


$
513,471


$
349,280



















Underwriting


income and adjusted underwriting income

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(in thousands)


(in thousands)

Income before income taxes
$
44,962


$
33,458


$
151,196


$
103,642

Net investment income

(11,318
)


(7,015
)


(35,824
)


(23,705
)

Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments

1,201



(3,044
)


(4,568
)


(2,941
)

Interest expense

87



824



1,138



3,775

Underwriting income
$
34,932


$
24,223


$
111,942


$
80,771

Expenses associated with transactions

922



478



1,479



706

Stock-based compensation expense

4,779



4,176



16,685



14,913

Amortization of intangibles

389



389



1,558



1,481

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond











2,483



1,640

Adjusted underwriting income
$
41,022


$
29,266


$
134,147


$
99,511



















Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(in thousands)


(in thousands)

Net income
$
34,965


$
25,894


$
117,573


$
79,201

Adjustments:















Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments

1,201



(3,044
)


(4,568
)


(2,941
)

Expenses associated with transactions

922



478



1,479



706

Stock-based compensation expense

4,779



4,176



16,685



14,913

Amortization of intangibles

389



389



1,558



1,481

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond











2,483



1,640

Tax impact

(964
)


103



(1,699
)


(1,480
)

Adjusted net income
$
41,292


$
27,996


$
133,511


$
93,520



















Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(in thousands)


(in thousands)

















Annualized adjusted net income
$
165,168


$
111,984


$
133,511


$
93,520

Average stockholders' equity
$
716,171


$
446,293


$
600,140


$
428,002

Annualized adjusted return on equity

23.1
%


25.1
%


22.2
%


21.9
%



















Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(in thousands)


(in thousands)

Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
$
109,958


$
69,525


$
398,745


$
265,142

Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
144,890


$
93,748


$
510,687


$
345,913

Combined ratio

75.9
%


74.2
%


78.1
%


76.6
%

Adjustments to numerator:















Expenses associated with transactions
$
(922
)

$
(478
)

$
(1,479
)

$
(706
)

Stock-based compensation expense

(4,779
)


(4,176
)


(16,685
)


(14,913
)

Amortization of intangibles

(389
)


(389
)


(1,558
)


(1,481
)

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond











(2,483
)


(1,640
)

Adjusted combined ratio

71.7
%


68.8
%


73.7
%


71.2
%



















Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(in thousands, except per share data)


(in thousands, except per share data)

















Adjusted net income
$
41,292


$
27,996


$
133,511


$
93,520

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

27,206,225



25,272,149



26,223,842



25,327,091

Diluted adjusted earnings per share
$
1.52


$
1.11


$
5.09


$
3.69



















Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(in thousands)


(in thousands)

Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
37,176


$
17,896


$
134,759


$
72,592

Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
144,890


$
93,748


$
510,687


$
345,913

Loss ratio

25.7
%


19.1
%


26.4
%


21.0
%

















Numerator: Catastrophe losses
$
8,122


$
10


$
27,846


$
3,442

Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
144,890


$
93,748


$
510,687


$
345,913

Catastrophe loss ratio

5.6
%


0.0
%


5.5
%


1.0
%



















Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(in thousands)


(in thousands)

Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
$
109,958


$
69,525


$
398,745


$
265,142

Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
144,890


$
93,748


$
510,687


$
345,913

Combined ratio

75.9
%


74.2
%


78.1
%


76.6
%

Adjustments to numerator:















Expenses associated with transactions
$
(922
)

$
(478
)

$
(1,479
)

$
(706
)

Stock-based compensation expense

(4,779
)


(4,176
)


(16,685
)


(14,913
)

Amortization of intangibles

(389
)


(389
)


(1,558
)


(1,481
)

Expenses associated with catastrophe bond











(2,483
)


(1,640
)

Catastrophe losses

(8,122
)


(10
)


(27,846
)


(3,442
)

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

66.1
%


68.8
%


68.3
%


70.2
%



















Tangible Stockholders



equity

December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023



(in thousands)

Stockholders' equity
$
729,030


$
471,252

Goodwill and intangible assets

(13,242
)


(12,315
)

Tangible stockholders' equity
$
715,788


$
458,937













This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks mentioned

PLMR

