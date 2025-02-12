Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Significant Growth in Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Palomar Holdings reported increased net income and premium growth for Q4 2024, alongside notable operational enhancements and strategic investments.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, with net income rising to $35.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, a 35% increase from $25.9 million in the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income also saw significant growth, rising 47.5% to $41.3 million. The company achieved a 23.3% increase in gross written premiums, reaching $373.7 million. For the full year, gross written premiums were up 35.1% to $1.5 billion, while net income increased by 48.4% compared to the previous year. Key metrics revealed a total loss ratio of 26.4% for 2024 and a combined ratio of 78.1%. CEO Mac Armstrong highlighted strategic accomplishments, including improving underwriting income and acquiring First Indemnity of America. Looking ahead, Palomar expects to achieve adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million in 2025.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 35.0% to $35.0 million compared to the same quarter in 2023, showcasing strong profitability growth.
- Gross written premiums rose by 23.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating robust business growth and customer demand.
- Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter grew by 47.5% to $41.3 million, reflecting effective management and operational efficiency.
- The company achieved an annualized adjusted return on equity of 23.1%, demonstrating strong financial returns for its shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Annualized return on equity decreased from 23.2% to 19.5%, indicating a reduction in profitability.
- Total loss ratio increased significantly from 19.1% to 25.7%, suggesting higher claims and reduced efficiency in claims management.
- Net realized and unrealized losses on investments turned negative at $1.2 million compared to gains of $3 million in the previous year, indicating potential weaknesses in investment performance.
FAQ
What were Palomar's fourth quarter 2024 net income results?
Palomar reported a net income of $35.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for Q4 2024.
How did gross written premiums perform in 2024?
Gross written premiums increased by 35.1% to $1.5 billion in 2024 compared to $1.1 billion in 2023.
What was Palomar's adjusted net income in Q4 2024?
The adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $41.3 million, or $1.52 per diluted share.
What is the projected adjusted net income for 2025?
Palomar expects to achieve adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million for the full year 2025.
What were some key financial highlights of 2024?
Highlights include a 48.4% increase in net income and an annualized return on equity of 19.6% in 2024.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Full Release
LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $35.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $25.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income
(1)
was $41.3 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $28.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
Gross written premiums increased by 23.3% to $373.7 million compared to $303.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
Net income increased 35.0% to $35.0 million compared to $25.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
Adjusted net income
(1)
increased 47.5% to $41.3 million compared to $28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
Total loss ratio of 25.7% compared to 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023
Combined ratio of 75.9% compared to 74.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023
Adjusted combined ratio
(1)
of 71.7% compared to 68.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2023
Annualized return on equity of 19.5% compared to 23.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023
Annualized adjusted return on equity
(1)
of 23.1% compared to 25.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023
Full Year 2024 Highlights
Gross written premiums increased by 35.1% to $1.5 billion compared to $1.1 billion in 2023
Net income increased 48.4% to $117.6 million compared to $79.2 million in 2023
Adjusted net income
(1)
increased 42.8% to $133.5 million compared to $93.5 million in 2023
Total loss ratio of 26.4% compared to 21.0% in 2023
Combined ratio of 78.1% compared to 76.6% in 2023
Adjusted combined ratio
(1)
of 73.7% compared to 71.2% in 2023
Return on equity of 19.6% compared to 18.5% in 2023
Adjusted return on equity
(1)
of 22.2% compared to 21.9% in 2023
(1)
See discussion of
“
Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators
”
below.
Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Palomar’s stellar 2024 was capped off by an exceptional fourth quarter. During the quarter, we generated gross written premiums growth of 23%, 39% when excluding run-off business from our results, adjusted net income growth of 48%, inclusive of $8.1 million of catastrophe losses, and, importantly, an adjusted return on equity of 23%. When looking at the full year we not only generated record gross written premiums and adjusted net income, but we grew our top and bottom-line 35% and 43%, respectively. Additionally, throughout 2024 we made significant investments across the organization that we believe will sustain our earnings base and profitable growth trajectory.”
Mr. Armstrong continued, “Beyond the strong financial results of the fourth quarter and 2024, Palomar’s accomplishments were several and notable, highlighted by our AM Best upgrade and the acquisition of First Indemnity of America, our surety operation. Furthermore, we accomplished a Palomar 2X fundamental strategic objective by doubling our adjusted underwriting income for the 2021 period in a three-year timeframe. We are energized by our prospects to continue this profitable growth in 2025 and thereafter.”
Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 23.3% to $373.7 million compared to $303.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, additionally net earned premiums increased 54.6% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.
Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $37.2 million, comprised of $29.1 million of attritional losses and $8.1 million of catastrophe losses primarily related to Hurricane Milton. The loss ratio for the quarter was 25.7%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio of 5.6%, compared to a loss ratio of 19.1% during the same period last year, all comprised of attritional losses.
Underwriting income
(1)
for the fourth quarter was $34.9 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.9% compared to underwriting income of $24.2 million resulting in a combined ratio of 74.2% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income
(1)
was $41.0 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio
(1)
of 71.7% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income
(1)
of $29.3 million and an adjusted combined ratio
(1)
of 68.8% during the same period last year.
Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 61.3% to $11.3 million compared to $7.0 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2024 due to cash generated from operations and proceeds from our August 2024 stock offering. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.04 years at December 31, 2024. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.1 billion at December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized losses of $1.2 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $3.0 million in last year’s fourth quarter.
Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 22.2% compared to 22.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense, offset by the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.
Stockholders
’
Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $729.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $471.3 million at December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.5% compared to 23.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity
(1)
was 23.1% compared to 25.1% for the same period in the prior year.
Full Year 2025 Outlook
For the full year 2025, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million. This includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the year.
Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday, February 13, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth
Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 13, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13743970. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 20, 2025.
Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.
About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc ("PUEO"), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc, and First Indemnity of America Insurance Company (acquired 1/1/2025). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.
Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators
Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.
Underwriting revenue
is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.
Underwriting income
is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.
Adjusted net income
is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. The Company calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating its income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.
Annualized Return on equity
is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.
Annualized adjusted return on equity
is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.
Loss ratio
, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.
Expense ratio,
expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.
Combined ratio
is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.
Adjusted combined ratio
is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.
Catastrophe loss ratio
is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.
Adjusted underwriting income
is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.
Tangible stockholders
’
equity
is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.
Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Contact
Media Inquiries
Lindsay Conner
1-551-206-6217
lconner@plmr.com
Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Summary of Operating Results
:
The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums
$
373,723
$
303,152
$
70,571
23.3
%
Ceded written premiums
(204,492
)
(188,742
)
(15,750
)
8.3
%
Net written premiums
169,231
114,410
54,821
47.9
%
Net earned premiums
144,890
93,748
51,142
54.6
%
Commission and other income
750
1,586
(836
)
(52.7
)%
Total underwriting revenue
(1)
145,640
95,334
50,306
52.8
%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
37,176
17,896
19,280
107.7
%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees
40,585
29,005
11,580
39.9
%
Other underwriting expenses
32,947
24,210
8,737
36.1
%
Underwriting income
(1)
34,932
24,223
10,709
44.2
%
Interest expense
(87
)
(824
)
737
(89.4
)%
Net investment income
11,318
7,015
4,303
61.3
%
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments
(1,201
)
3,044
(4,245
)
(139.5
)%
Income before income taxes
44,962
33,458
11,504
34.4
%
Income tax expense
9,997
7,564
2,433
32.2
%
Net income
$
34,965
$
25,894
$
9,071
35.0
%
Adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments
1,201
(3,044
)
4,245
(139.5
)%
Expenses associated with transactions
922
478
444
92.9
%
Stock-based compensation expense
4,779
4,176
603
14.4
%
Amortization of intangibles
389
389
—
—
%
Tax impact
(964
)
103
(1,067
)
NM
Adjusted net income
(1)
$
41,292
$
27,996
$
13,296
47.5
%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized return on equity
19.5
%
23.2
%
Annualized adjusted return on equity
(1)
23.1
%
25.1
%
Loss ratio
25.7
%
19.1
%
Expense ratio
50.2
%
55.1
%
Combined ratio
75.9
%
74.2
%
Adjusted combined ratio
(1)
71.7
%
68.8
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.29
$
1.02
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
(1)
$
1.52
$
1.11
Catastrophe losses
$
8,122
$
10
Catastrophe loss ratio
(1)
5.6
%
—
%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
(1)
66.1
%
68.8
%
Adjusted underwriting income
(1)
$
41,022
$
29,266
$
11,756
40.2
%
NM - not meaningful
(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums
$
1,541,962
$
1,141,558
$
400,404
35.1
%
Ceded written premiums
(897,111
)
(731,531
)
(165,580
)
22.6
%
Net written premiums
644,851
410,027
234,824
57.3
%
Net earned premiums
510,687
345,913
164,774
47.6
%
Commission and other income
2,784
3,367
(583
)
(17.3
)%
Total underwriting revenue
(1)
513,471
349,280
164,191
47.0
%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
134,759
72,592
62,167
85.6
%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees
149,657
107,745
41,912
38.9
%
Other underwriting expenses
117,113
88,172
28,941
32.8
%
Underwriting income
(1)
111,942
80,771
31,171
38.6
%
Interest expense
(1,138
)
(3,775
)
2,637
(69.9
)%
Net investment income
35,824
23,705
12,119
51.1
%
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
4,568
2,941
1,627
55.3
%
Income before income taxes
151,196
103,642
47,554
45.9
%
Income tax expense
33,623
24,441
9,182
37.6
%
Net income
$
117,573
$
79,201
$
38,372
48.4
%
Adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
(4,568
)
(2,941
)
(1,627
)
55.3
%
Expenses associated with transactions
1,479
706
773
109.5
%
Stock-based compensation expense
16,685
14,913
1,772
11.9
%
Amortization of intangibles
1,558
1,481
77
5.2
%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
2,483
1,640
843
51.4
%
Tax impact
(1,699
)
(1,480
)
(219
)
14.8
%
Adjusted net income
(1)
$
133,511
$
93,520
$
39,991
42.8
%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized return on equity
19.6
%
18.5
%
Annualized adjusted return on equity
(1)
22.2
%
21.9
%
Loss ratio
26.4
%
21.0
%
Expense ratio
51.7
%
55.7
%
Combined ratio
78.1
%
76.6
%
Adjusted combined ratio
(1)
73.7
%
71.2
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
4.48
$
3.13
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
(1)
$
5.09
$
3.69
Catastrophe losses
$
27,846
$
3,442
Catastrophe loss ratio
(1)
5.5
%
1.0
%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
(1)
68.3
%
70.2
%
Adjusted underwriting income
(1)
$
134,147
$
99,511
$
34,636
34.8
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets
Palomar Holdings,
Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Assets
Investments:
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $973,330 in 2024; $675,130 in 2023)
$
939,046
$
643,799
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $32,987 in 2024; $43,003 in 2023)
40,529
43,160
Equity method investment
2,277
2,617
Other investments
5,863
—
Total investments
987,715
689,576
Cash and cash equivalents
80,438
51,546
Restricted cash
101
306
Accrued investment income
8,440
5,282
Premium receivable
305,724
261,972
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees
94,881
60,990
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
47,076
32,172
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
348,083
244,622
Ceded unearned premiums
276,237
265,808
Prepaid expenses and other assets
91,086
72,941
Deferred tax assets, net
8,768
10,119
Property and equipment, net
429
373
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
13,242
12,315
Total assets
$
2,262,220
$
1,708,022
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
70,079
$
42,376
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
503,382
342,275
Unearned premiums
741,692
597,103
Ceded premium payable
190,168
181,742
Funds held under reinsurance treaty
27,869
13,419
Income taxes payable
—
7,255
Borrowings from credit agreements
—
52,600
Total liabilities
1,533,190
1,236,770
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,529,402 and 24,772,987 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
493,656
350,597
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(26,845
)
(23,991
)
Retained earnings
262,216
144,643
Total stockholders' equity
729,030
471,252
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,262,220
$
1,708,022
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
Palomar Holdings,
Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of
Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Gross written premiums
$
373,723
$
303,152
$
1,541,962
$
1,141,558
Ceded written premiums
(204,492
)
(188,742
)
(897,111
)
(731,531
)
Net written premiums
169,231
114,410
644,851
410,027
Change in unearned premiums
(24,341
)
(20,662
)
(134,164
)
(64,114
)
Net earned premiums
144,890
93,748
510,687
345,913
Net investment income
11,318
7,015
35,824
23,705
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments
(1,201
)
3,044
4,568
2,941
Commission and other income
750
1,586
2,784
3,367
Total revenues
155,757
105,393
553,863
375,926
Expenses:
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
37,176
17,896
134,759
72,592
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees
40,585
29,005
149,657
107,745
Other underwriting expenses
32,947
24,210
117,113
88,172
Interest expense
87
824
1,138
3,775
Total expenses
110,795
71,935
402,667
272,284
Income before income taxes
44,962
33,458
151,196
103,642
Income tax expense
9,997
7,564
33,623
24,441
Net income
$
34,965
$
25,894
$
117,573
$
79,201
Other comprehensive income, net:
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale
(16,707
)
19,229
(2,854
)
12,524
Net comprehensive income
$
18,258
$
45,123
$
114,719
$
91,725
Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$
1.32
$
1.05
$
4.61
$
3.19
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.29
$
1.02
$
4.48
$
3.13
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
26,491,939
24,747,347
25,520,343
24,822,004
Diluted
27,206,225
25,272,149
26,223,842
25,327,091
Underwriting Segment Data
The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
%
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Change
Change
Product (1)
Earthquake
$
146,757
39.3
%
$
122,087
40.3
%
$
24,670
20.2
%
Inland Marine and other Property
85,396
22.9
%
63,039
20.8
%
22,357
35.5
%
Casualty
68,484
18.3
%
32,323
10.7
%
36,161
111.9
%
Fronting
57,418
15.4
%
85,708
28.3
%
(28,290
)
(33.0
)%
Crop
15,668
4.2
%
(5
)
(0.0
)%
15,673
NM
Total Gross Written Premiums
$
373,723
100.0
%
$
303,152
100.0
%
$
70,571
23.3
%
NM- Not meaningful
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
%
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Change
Change
Product (1)
Earthquake
$
522,864
33.9
%
$
436,896
38.3
%
$
85,968
19.7
%
Inland Marine and Other Property
334,079
21.7
%
250,023
21.9
%
84,056
33.6
%
Fronting
333,188
21.6
%
352,141
30.8
%
(18,953
)
(5.4
)%
Casualty
235,592
15.3
%
90,388
7.9
%
145,204
160.6
%
Crop
116,239
7.5
%
12,110
1.1
%
104,129
859.9
%
Total Gross Written Premiums
$
1,541,962
100.0
%
$
1,141,558
100.0
%
$
400,404
35.1
%
(1) - Beginning in 2024, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management's current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
% of
% of
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
State
California
$
157,786
42.2
%
$
165,342
54.5
%
$
668,635
43.4
%
$
600,791
52.6
%
Texas
28,002
7.5
%
22,740
7.5
%
124,416
8.1
%
95,517
8.4
%
Hawaii
18,636
5.0
%
11,562
3.8
%
72,558
4.7
%
47,388
4.2
%
Washington
16,007
4.3
%
14,124
4.7
%
57,900
3.8
%
49,494
4.3
%
New York
14,756
3.9
%
6,775
2.2
%
38,919
2.5
%
18,424
1.6
%
Florida
8,855
2.4
%
11,286
3.7
%
67,008
4.3
%
47,595
4.2
%
Oregon
8,298
2.2
%
6,307
2.1
%
29,550
1.9
%
23,220
2.0
%
Illinois
7,176
1.9
%
6,697
2.2
%
20,901
1.4
%
22,340
2.0
%
Other
114,207
30.6
%
58,319
19.2
%
462,075
30.0
%
236,789
20.7
%
Total Gross Written Premiums
$
373,723
100.0
%
$
303,152
100.0
%
$
1,541,962
100.0
%
$
1,141,558
100.0
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
% of
% of
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Subsidiary
PSIC
$
170,275
45.6
%
$
156,590
51.7
%
$
823,263
53.4
%
$
653,809
57.3
%
PESIC
188,496
50.4
%
146,562
48.3
%
661,404
42.9
%
487,749
42.7
%
Laulima
14,952
4.0
%
—
—
%
57,295
3.7
%
—
—
%
Total Gross Written Premiums
$
373,723
100.0
%
$
303,152
100.0
%
$
1,541,962
100.0
%
$
1,141,558
100.0
%
Gross and net earned premiums
The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
% Change
2024
2023
Change
% Change
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums
$
371,654
$
276,502
$
95,152
34.4
%
$
1,397,369
$
1,015,722
$
381,647
37.6
%
Ceded earned premiums
(226,764
)
(182,754
)
(44,010
)
24.1
%
(886,682
)
(669,809
)
(216,873
)
32.4
%
Net earned premiums
$
144,890
$
93,748
$
51,142
54.6
%
$
510,687
$
345,913
$
164,774
47.6
%
Net earned premium ratio
39.0
%
33.9
%
36.5
%
34.1
%
Loss detail
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
% Change
2024
2023
Change
% Change
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses
$
8,122
$
10
$
8,112
NM
$
27,846
$
3,442
$
24,404
NM
Non-catastrophe losses
29,054
17,886
11,168
62.4
%
106,913
69,150
37,763
54.6
%
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
37,176
$
17,896
$
19,280
107.7
%
$
134,759
$
72,592
$
62,167
85.6
%
Catastrophe loss ratio
5.6
%
0.0
%
5.5
%
1.0
%
Non-catastrophe loss ratio
20.1
%
19.1
%
20.9
%
20.0
%
Total loss ratio
25.7
%
19.1
%
26.4
%
21.0
%
NM-Not meaningful
The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period
$
137,274
$
92,178
$
97,653
$
77,520
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:
Current year
37,575
19,409
137,798
70,363
Prior years
(399
)
(1,513
)
(3,039
)
2,229
Total incurred
37,176
17,896
134,759
72,592
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:
Current year
15,675
5,417
43,582
19,631
Prior years
3,476
7,004
33,531
32,828
Total payments
19,151
12,421
77,113
52,459
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period
155,299
97,653
155,299
97,653
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period
348,083
244,622
348,083
244,622
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period
$
503,382
$
342,275
$
503,382
$
342,275
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:
Underwriting revenue
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Total revenue
$
155,757
$
105,393
$
553,863
$
375,926
Net investment income
(11,318
)
(7,015
)
(35,824
)
(23,705
)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments
1,201
(3,044
)
(4,568
)
(2,941
)
Underwriting revenue
$
145,640
$
95,334
$
513,471
$
349,280
Underwriting
income and adjusted underwriting income
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Income before income taxes
$
44,962
$
33,458
$
151,196
$
103,642
Net investment income
(11,318
)
(7,015
)
(35,824
)
(23,705
)
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments
1,201
(3,044
)
(4,568
)
(2,941
)
Interest expense
87
824
1,138
3,775
Underwriting income
$
34,932
$
24,223
$
111,942
$
80,771
Expenses associated with transactions
922
478
1,479
706
Stock-based compensation expense
4,779
4,176
16,685
14,913
Amortization of intangibles
389
389
1,558
1,481
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
—
—
2,483
1,640
Adjusted underwriting income
$
41,022
$
29,266
$
134,147
$
99,511
Adjusted net income
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Net income
$
34,965
$
25,894
$
117,573
$
79,201
Adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments
1,201
(3,044
)
(4,568
)
(2,941
)
Expenses associated with transactions
922
478
1,479
706
Stock-based compensation expense
4,779
4,176
16,685
14,913
Amortization of intangibles
389
389
1,558
1,481
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
—
—
2,483
1,640
Tax impact
(964
)
103
(1,699
)
(1,480
)
Adjusted net income
$
41,292
$
27,996
$
133,511
$
93,520
Annualized adjusted return on equity
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Annualized adjusted net income
$
165,168
$
111,984
$
133,511
$
93,520
Average stockholders' equity
$
716,171
$
446,293
$
600,140
$
428,002
Annualized adjusted return on equity
23.1
%
25.1
%
22.2
%
21.9
%
Adjusted combined ratio
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
$
109,958
$
69,525
$
398,745
$
265,142
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
144,890
$
93,748
$
510,687
$
345,913
Combined ratio
75.9
%
74.2
%
78.1
%
76.6
%
Adjustments to numerator:
Expenses associated with transactions
$
(922
)
$
(478
)
$
(1,479
)
$
(706
)
Stock-based compensation expense
(4,779
)
(4,176
)
(16,685
)
(14,913
)
Amortization of intangibles
(389
)
(389
)
(1,558
)
(1,481
)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
—
—
(2,483
)
(1,640
)
Adjusted combined ratio
71.7
%
68.8
%
73.7
%
71.2
%
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands, except per share data)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted net income
$
41,292
$
27,996
$
133,511
$
93,520
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
27,206,225
25,272,149
26,223,842
25,327,091
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
$
1.52
$
1.11
$
5.09
$
3.69
Catastrophe loss ratio
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
37,176
$
17,896
$
134,759
$
72,592
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
144,890
$
93,748
$
510,687
$
345,913
Loss ratio
25.7
%
19.1
%
26.4
%
21.0
%
Numerator: Catastrophe losses
$
8,122
$
10
$
27,846
$
3,442
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
144,890
$
93,748
$
510,687
$
345,913
Catastrophe loss ratio
5.6
%
0.0
%
5.5
%
1.0
%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
$
109,958
$
69,525
$
398,745
$
265,142
Denominator: Net earned premiums
$
144,890
$
93,748
$
510,687
$
345,913
Combined ratio
75.9
%
74.2
%
78.1
%
76.6
%
Adjustments to numerator:
Expenses associated with transactions
$
(922
)
$
(478
)
$
(1,479
)
$
(706
)
Stock-based compensation expense
(4,779
)
(4,176
)
(16,685
)
(14,913
)
Amortization of intangibles
(389
)
(389
)
(1,558
)
(1,481
)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
—
—
(2,483
)
(1,640
)
Catastrophe losses
(8,122
)
(10
)
(27,846
)
(3,442
)
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
66.1
%
68.8
%
68.3
%
70.2
%
Tangible Stockholders
’
equity
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Stockholders' equity
$
729,030
$
471,252
Goodwill and intangible assets
(13,242
)
(12,315
)
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
715,788
$
458,937
