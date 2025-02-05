Palomar Holdings, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on February 12, 2025

Palomar Holdings will announce Q4 2024 results on February 12, 2025, with a conference call on February 13.

Quiver AI Summary

Palomar Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 12, 2025, after market close. A conference call is scheduled for February 13, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, where participants can join by phone or listen to a webcast on the company’s investor relations website. The call will also have a replay option available after the event. Palomar specializes in providing innovative insurance services across various sectors, including earthquake and casualty insurance, and its subsidiaries hold an “A” (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best. For additional information, visit PLMR.com.

Potential Positives

Palomar Holdings is set to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, indicating a commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.

The company will host a conference call for the announcement, providing an opportunity for direct communication between management and investors.

Palomar's insurance subsidiaries have maintained a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best, highlighting the company's strong financial foundation and credibility in the insurance market.

Palomar serves diverse product categories, showcasing its versatility and capability in addressing various insurance needs within the market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Palomar release its 2024 financial results?

Palomar will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after market close on February 12, 2025.

How can I listen to theearnings conference call

You can access the conference call live by calling 1-877-423-9813 or 1-201-689-8573 for international callers.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. on February 13, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. on February 20, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Palomar Holdings, Inc.?

Additional information can be found on Palomar’s website at https://ir.palomarspecialty.com/ under the investor relations section.

What is the financial strength rating of Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries?

Palomar's insurance subsidiaries hold a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLMR Insider Trading Activity

$PLMR insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 59,981 shares for an estimated $6,130,799 .

. JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 22,115 shares for an estimated $2,199,195 .

. T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 17,809 shares for an estimated $1,837,624 .

. ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,053 shares for an estimated $1,415,520 .

. JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,333 shares for an estimated $247,433 .

. THOMAS A BRADLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $89,424

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $PLMR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Thursday, February 13, 2025.





The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 13, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13751157. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 20, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at



https://ir.palomarspecialty.com/



. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.









About Palomar Holdings, Inc.









Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.





To learn more, visit



PLMR.com







Follow Palomar on LinkedIn: @PLMRInsurance







Contact







Media Inquiries





Lindsay Conner





1-551-206-6217







lconner@plmr.com







Investor Relations





Jamie Lillis





1-203-428-3223









investors@plmr.com









Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.