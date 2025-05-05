Palomar Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $42.92 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $26.38 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Palomar Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51.31 million or $1.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 52.1% to $164.900 million from $108.394 million last year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.92 Mln. vs. $26.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $164.900 Mln vs. $108.394 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.