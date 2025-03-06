Palomar Holdings, Inc. to Host Investor Day in New York City on March 20, 2025

Palomar Holdings will host an Investor Day on March 20, 2025, highlighting its business overview and specialty insurance products.

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) today announced that it will host an Investor Day at The Pierre in New York City on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 12:45 p.m. ET.





The event will feature Palomar's Chairman and CEO, Mac Armstrong, alongside members of its senior leadership team. The Company will provide a comprehensive overview of the business, focusing on Palomar’s specialty products, operations, and the Palomar 2X philosophy.





The presentation portion of the event will be available via webcast on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at



ir.palomarspecialty.com



. A webcast replay will be available following the event at approximately 6pm ET at the same website.





If you plan to attend in-person or have any questions regarding logistics for the in-person event, please e-mail Jamie Lillis at



jlillis@soleburystrat.com



.







About Palomar Holdings, Inc.







Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc ("PUEO"), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc, and First Indemnity of America Insurance Company (acquired 1/1/2025). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.







Safe Harbor Statement







Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forwardlooking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





To learn more, visit PLMR.com





Follow Palomar on LinkedIn: @PLMRInsurance







Contact







Media Inquiries





Lindsay Conner





1-551-206-6217





lconner@plmr.com





Investor Relations





Jamie Lillis





1-203-428-3223





investors@plmr.com





Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.