Palomar Holdings, Inc. Appoints Neptune as Exclusive Managing General Agent for Flood Insurance

Palomar appoints Neptune as exclusive managing general agent for flood insurance, enhancing customer access and technology integration.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Neptune Flood, appointing Neptune as its exclusive managing general agent for flood insurance. This collaboration allows Palomar to enhance its commitment to the private flood insurance market by leveraging Neptune's advanced AI-based technology and data science capabilities. Both companies aim to provide a technology-driven alternative to the National Flood Insurance Program, improving accessibility and value for customers nationwide. Palomar's agents will benefit from a streamlined quoting and binding experience through Neptune’s platform, further expanding flood insurance availability.

Potential Positives

Palomar has appointed Neptune as its exclusive managing general agent for flood insurance, strengthening its position in the private flood insurance market.

The partnership with Neptune will provide Palomar access to advanced AI-based technology, enhancing its offerings and operational efficiency in flood insurance.

This collaboration aims to make flood coverage more accessible to customers nationwide, addressing an important gap in the market.

Palomar's agents will benefit from a streamlined quoting and binding experience, improving service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

Palomar's dependence on Neptune as an exclusive managing general agent for flood insurance may raise concerns about its operational flexibility and reliance on a single partner for a significant market segment.

The need to caution investors about forward-looking statements suggests inherent uncertainty in the company's future performance and plans, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Palomar and Neptune?

Palomar has appointed Neptune as its exclusive managing general agent for flood insurance, leveraging Neptune's advanced technology.

How will this partnership impact flood insurance accessibility?

The partnership aims to expand flood insurance availability, making it more accessible to customers nationwide through streamlined solutions.

What technology will Palomar gain access to?

Palomar will utilize Neptune's AI-based technology powered by data science and machine learning for improved flood insurance offerings.

Who is Neptune Flood?

Neptune is the largest private flood insurance provider in the U.S. and offers instant, comprehensive flood coverage using innovative technology.

What is Palomar's commitment to flood insurance?

Palomar remains committed to the private flood insurance market, seeking to provide effective alternatives to the National Flood Insurance Program.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





~ Palomar to Appoint Neptune as Exclusive Managing General Agent for Flood Insurance ~







LA JOLLA, Calif. and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (“Palomar” NASDAQ: PLMR), a leading specialty insurer, and Neptune Flood (“Neptune”), the largest provider of private flood insurance in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership under which Neptune will become Palomar’s exclusive managing general agent for flood insurance.





Palomar will continue its longstanding commitment to the private flood insurance market while gaining access to Neptune’s AI-based technology powered by data science and machine learning. The partnership enables both companies to advance their shared mission to deliver a robust technology driven alternative to the National Flood Insurance Program and make flood coverage more accessible to customers nationwide.





“Neptune’s technology and underwriting capabilities make them an ideal partner as we continue to grow in the flood insurance space,” said Jon Christianson, President of Palomar. “Together, we are expanding flood insurance availability with a streamlined and scalable solution that delivers strong value to our policyholders and partners.”





“Neptune is excited to add Palomar to our panel of top-tier carriers,” said Trevor Burgess, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neptune Flood. “We look forward to welcoming Palomar’s flood customers to the Neptune platform and to increasing access to flood insurance nationwide.”





Through the seamless transition, Palomar’s agents will gain access to Neptune’s platform, offering a streamlined quoting and binding experience with enhanced coverage options.









About Palomar









Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. ("PUEO"), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. ("FIA"), and Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. ("PCIS"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange ("Laulima"), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. FIA carries an “A-” (Stable) rating from A.M. Best.





To learn more, visit



PLMR.com



.





Follow Palomar on LinkedIn: @PLMRInsurance









About Neptune









With nearly 250,000 policies in force, Neptune is the largest private flood insurance provider in the United States, revolutionizing the industry with AI-driven underwriting and data science-driven machine learning technology. Neptune simplifies the flood insurance process, offering instant, affordable, and comprehensive coverage in minutes, without the delays and complexities of traditional insurance. Neptune is committed to closing the flood insurance gap and making coverage accessible nationwide.







Safe Harbor Statement







Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.



