Palomar Holdings, Inc. to Acquire Advanced AgProtection, Enhancing Crop Insurance Capabilities

Palomar Holdings, Inc. announces definitive agreement to acquire Advanced AgProtection, enhancing its Crop insurance capabilities.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Advanced AgProtection (AAP), a specialized Crop Managing General Agent based in Texas. This acquisition follows a successful partnership established in 2023, and it is poised to close in the second quarter of 2025. Palomar's President, Jon Christianson, expressed enthusiasm about the synergies between the companies and the potential for growth in the Crop marketplace through AAP's established infrastructure. Palomar is a specialty insurer with several subsidiaries, focusing on various insurance products, including Crop insurance, and has received an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best.

Potential Positives

Palomar Holdings has announced the acquisition of Advanced AgProtection, enhancing its capabilities in the Crop insurance sector.

The acquisition follows a successful partnership between Palomar and AAP, indicating a proven collaboration and strategic alignment.

This acquisition is expected to position Palomar as a preferred and emerging leader in the Crop marketplace, suggesting significant growth potential.

The expertise and established relationships of the AAP team will strengthen Palomar’s market presence in the agricultural insurance domain.

Potential Negatives

Acquiring Advanced AgProtection may require significant financial investment, which could strain Palomar's resources or affect its financial stability, especially if the acquisition does not yield anticipated growth.

The press release includes a cautionary statement about forward-looking statements, highlighting that actual results may significantly differ, indicating potential risks and uncertainties in achieving the company's goals.

The mention of various potential challenges and difficulties related to unexpected expenditures and regulatory approval might signal to investors that the acquisition could face hurdles that could impact the company's performance.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition by Palomar Holdings?

Palomar Holdings announced a definitive agreement to acquire Advanced AgProtection, a specialized Crop Managing General Agent based in Texas.

When is the acquisition of Advanced AgProtection expected to close?

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2025.

What benefits does the acquisition bring to Palomar?

This acquisition will enhance Palomar's Crop insurance platform, supporting continued growth and establishing it as a leader in the Crop marketplace.

Who is leading Palomar Holdings?

Jon Christianson serves as the President of Palomar Holdings and emphasizes the company's collaborative approach with Advanced AgProtection.

Where can I find more information about Palomar Holdings?

You can learn more about Palomar Holdings and its subsidiaries by visiting their website at PLMR.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLMR Insider Trading Activity

$PLMR insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 52,981 shares for an estimated $5,472,100 .

. JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 30,115 shares for an estimated $3,601,820 .

. T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 22,273 shares for an estimated $2,554,613 .

. ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,421 shares for an estimated $1,713,840 .

. JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,333 shares for an estimated $247,433.

$PLMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $PLMR stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLMR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

Full Release



LA JOLLA, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Advanced AgProtection (“AAP”).





Advanced AgProtection is a Texas-headquartered specialized Crop Managing General Agent. The AAP team is comprised of industry veterans with longstanding relationships and a proven track record in the Crop insurance sector. Palomar made a strategic investment in AAP in 2023 at the launch of the partnership between the two companies. The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of this year.





Jon Christianson, President of Palomar, stated, “Building on our successful collaboration with Advanced AgProtection over the last two years, this acquisition marks a natural progression for Palomar and our Crop franchise. AAP’s platform will provide the infrastructure for continued growth as Palomar establishes itself as a preferred and emerging leader in the Crop marketplace. Our teams are energized by the opportunities this combination brings. We are thrilled to welcome the AAP team to Palomar.”









About Palomar Holdings, Inc.









Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc ("PUEO"), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc, and First Indemnity of America Insurance Company (acquired 1/1/2025). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.





To learn more, visit PLMR.com.





Follow Palomar on LinkedIn: @PLMRInsurance







Safe Harbor Statement







Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Contact







Media Inquiries





Lindsay Conner





1-551-206-6217







lconner@plmr.com







Investor Relations





Jamie Lillis





1-203-428-3223







investors@plmr.com







Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.



