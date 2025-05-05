PALOMAR HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $PLMR Reports Quarterly Earnings

PALOMAR HOLDINGS ($PLMR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.87 per share, beating estimates of $1.62 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $176,970,000, missing estimates of $455,925,383 by $-278,955,383.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PLMR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PALOMAR HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

PALOMAR HOLDINGS insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 48,998 shares for an estimated $5,682,554 .

. JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 24,310 shares for an estimated $3,012,833 .

. T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 24,743 shares for an estimated $2,963,793 .

. ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,421 shares for an estimated $1,713,840 .

. JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,333 shares for an estimated $247,433.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PALOMAR HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of PALOMAR HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PALOMAR HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PALOMAR HOLDINGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLMR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.