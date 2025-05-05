PALOMAR HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $PLMR Reports Quarterly Earnings

PALOMAR HOLDINGS ($PLMR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.87 per share, beating estimates of $1.62 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $176,970,000, missing estimates of $455,925,383 by $-278,955,383.
PALOMAR HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
PALOMAR HOLDINGS insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 48,998 shares for an estimated $5,682,554.
- JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 24,310 shares for an estimated $3,012,833.
- T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 24,743 shares for an estimated $2,963,793.
- ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,421 shares for an estimated $1,713,840.
- JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,333 shares for an estimated $247,433.
PALOMAR HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of PALOMAR HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 369,290 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,993,331
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 210,523 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,229,123
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 199,052 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,017,900
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 150,932 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,689,758
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 122,057 shares (+39.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,887,998
- VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO LLC removed 113,798 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,599,429
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 106,686 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,264,974
PALOMAR HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
