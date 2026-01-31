Palomar CEO Sells 5,000 Shares as the Company Comes Off A Strong 2025

Key Points

On Jan. 21, 2026, Palomar's CEO sold 5,000 shares of the company indirectly, worth $645k.

In a transaction a week later, more than double the amount of shares sold a week earlier were disposed of.

On Jan. 21, 2026, Mac Armstrong, CEO and Chairman of Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR), indirectly sold 5,000 shares in multiple open-market transactions for a total value of approximately $645,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 5,000 Transaction value ~$645,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 80,314 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 348,388 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$10.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($129.00); post-transaction value based on Jan. 21, 2026 market close ($130.00).

Key questions

How significant was this transaction in the context of Armstrong’s overall ownership?

The 5,000 shares sold represented 1.15% of Armstrong’s total ownership at the time.

How does this sale compare to Armstrong's historical selling cadence and trade size?

From Jan. 2025 to the date of that transaction, Armstrong executed similar 5,000-share sales on a periodic basis, in line with the median sell size for the recent period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $778.36 million Net income (TTM) $175.87 million Price (as of Jan. 31, 2026) $123.59 1-year price change 13.77%

* 1-year performance calculated using Jan. 31, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Palomar Holdings is a specialty property and casualty insurer focused on niche markets underserved by traditional carriers. The company leverages disciplined underwriting and diversified distribution channels to drive profitable growth and manage risk exposure. Its specialty insurance products include residential and commercial earthquake, residential flood, and inland marine.

What this transaction means for investors

Before January closed, there was another transaction a week later, in which Armstrong acquired 22,907 shares directly through a performance stock unit (PSU) award granted three years prior. The shares were vested on Jan. 28, 2026, because Armstrong met the company’s requirements for acquiring the shares.

Out of the total number of shares vested that day, 11,484 shares were automatically sold, as the company withheld shares on behalf of Armstrong to cover the taxes from the acquisition. So the transactions in this filing were not optional and automatic. The CEO still held the same number of indirect shares after the sale, but was left with 91,737 direct shares, worth about $11.34 million as of Jan. 31.

Palomar stock had a strong year in 2025, and even though shares fell approximately 8% last month, Wall St. remains very bullish on the stock, as the specialty insurance market continues to grow and the frequency of natural disasters has spiked and is expected to persist in the long term.

