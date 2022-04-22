Palo Alto's (PANW) Solution Wins FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

Palo Alto Networks PANW recently announced that its Internet of Things ("IoT") Security solution has attained "Moderate Authorization" status for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ("FedRAMP").

This recognition clearly highlights the trust that the United States government puts in Palo Alto's standardized threat prevention and Zero Trust enforcement capabilities. This move will enable the government agencies to protect all of their unmanaged IoT devices with machine learning ("ML")-powered visibility at scale in lesser time. The United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is PANW's sponsoring agency.

The FedRAMP Ready status is significant progress for Santa Clara, CA-based Palo Alto as it exhibits its support for federal sector modernization by offering the federal agencies protection from cyberattacks and ensuring a secure environment. Through this move, the company will deliver security and compliance across critical enterprise AI applications and secure them from evolving cyber threats.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Palo Alto's IoT Security offers the industry's smartest IoT security solution, enabling the enterprises to prevent threats and control the risk of IoT, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Operational Technology (OT), and Bluetooth devices on their network. It leverages a ML-based approach to quickly and accurately discover and identify all IoT devices in real-time. The product utilizes crowdsourced data to identify anomalous activity, continually assess risk, and offer trust-based policy recommendations to improve enterprise security posture.

Combined with the ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) platform, IoT Security can block vulnerabilities and automatically enforce policies either directly or through integrations, thus reducing the strain on the manually operating federal agency teams and keeping devices safe.

It is crucial for the federal agencies to detect and respond to advanced cyber threats effectively and protect data across endpoints, networks and cloud environments. These requirements are met with the help of Palo Alto's cloud-enabled technology services, the IoT Security being an addition to it.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Palo Alto currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of PANW have surged 65.2% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Yelp YELP and Gogo GOGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Analog Devices ADI carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Yelp's first-quarter 2022 loss has been revised a couple of cents southward to 11 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 53.6% to $1.06 per share in the past 60 days.



Yelp's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 632.9%. Shares of YELP have fallen 16.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gogo's first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised downward by a penny to 13 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, Gogo's earnings estimates have moved north by 25% to 65 cents per share in the past 60 days.



Gogo's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 65%. Shares of GOGO have soared 97.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices' second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to $2.12 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 11 cents to $8.43 per share in the past 30 days.



Analog Devices' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6%. Shares of ADI have decreased 0.2% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.