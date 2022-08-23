Palo Alto's (PANW) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Palo Alto Networks PANW reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues not only surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28. The bottom line improved 49.4% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of $1.60 per share.

Palo Alto’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenues of $1.60 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion. The top line grew 27% from the year-earlier reported figure.

The top line was aided by several deal wins and increased adoption of Palo Alto’s Next-Generation Security (“NGS”) platforms due to the hybrid work culture and the heightened need for stronger security.

Palo Alto’s strong quarterly performance reflects its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

Product revenues increased 20.2% year over year to $408.1 million and contributed 26.3% of total revenues. The company’s subscription and support revenues, which accounted for 73.7% of total revenues, improved 29.8% to $1.14 billion.

Billings jumped 44% to $2.69 billion. Deferred revenues at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter were $3.64 billion. Palo Alto’s remaining performance obligation climbed to $8.2 billion, reflecting a year-over-year surge of 40%.

Palo Alto’s NGS annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $1.89 billion in the reported quarter compared with $1.18 billion in the year-ago quarter and $1.61 billion in the previous quarter.

The company’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 23.7% to $1.14 billion. However, non-GAAP gross margin contracted 210 basis points (bps) to 73.2%, primarily due to heightened costs associated with supply chain issues.

Non-GAAP operating income rose 52% to $323.2 million while non-GAAP operating margin expanded 330 bps to 20.8%.

Fiscal 2022 Highlights

PANW’s fiscal 2022 revenues grew 29% year over year to $5.50 billion and narrowly surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.49 billion. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $7.56 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.45 per share and grew 23.1% from the year-ago quarter.

In fiscal 2022, billings increased 37% to $7.47 billion.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Palo Alto exited the fiscal fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.63 billion, down from $3.87 billion at the end of the previous quarter. However, the company’s balance sheet does not carry any long-term debt.

PANW generated an operating cash flow of $523.7 million and a non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $484.5 million during the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin came in at 31.2%.

During the fourth quarter, the company increased its share-repurchase authorization by $915 million.

For fiscal 2022, Palo Alto generated an operating cash flow of $1.98 billion and a non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $1.83 billion. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin came in at 33%.

Guidance

Buoyed by a strong fiscal fourth-quarter performance, Palo Alto provided its fiscal 2023 guidance. The company anticipates revenues of $6.85-$6.90 billion, suggesting growth of around 25% from the fiscal 2022 level.

Total billings are estimated to be $8.95-$9.05 billion for fiscal 2023, indicating a year-over-year increase of 20-21%. Palo Alto projects its non-GAAP earnings to be in the $9.40-$9.50 per share band.

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin is expected in the range of 33.5-34.5% for fiscal 2023.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Palo Alto projects revenues between $1.535 billion and $1.555 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 23-25%.

Total billings are anticipated between $1.68 billion and $1.70 billion, indicating an increase of 22-23% from the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be $2.03-$2.06 per share.

