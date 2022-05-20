Palo Alto's (PANW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Palo Alto Networks PANW reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues not only surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates, but also improved year over year.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67. The bottom line improved 29.7% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share.

Palo Alto’s fiscal third-quarter revenues of $1.39 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion. The top line grew 29% from the year-earlier reported figure.

The top line was aided by several deal wins and increased adoption of Palo Alto’s Next-Generation Security (“NGS”) platforms due to hybrid work culture and the heightened need for stronger security.

Palo Alto’s strong quarterly performance reflects its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy.

Quarterly Details

Product revenues increased 22% year over year to $351.5 million and contributed 25.3% of total revenues. The company’s subscription and support revenues, which accounted for 74.7% of total revenues, improved 31.9% to $1035.2 million.

Billings jumped 40% to $1.80 billion. Deferred revenues at the end of the fiscal third quarter were $3.15 billion. Palo Alto’s remaining performance obligation climbed to $6.9 billion, reflecting a year-over-year surge of 40%.

Palo Alto’s NGS annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $1.61 billion in the reported quarter compared with $973 million in the year-ago quarter and $1.43 billion in the previous quarter.

The company’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 26.1% to $1.01 billion. However, non-GAAP gross margin contracted 170 basis points (bps) to 72.9%, primarily due to heightened costs associated with supply chain issues.

Non-GAAP operating income rose 38.7% to $252.9 million while non-GAAP operating margin expanded 120 bps to 18.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Palo Alto exited fiscal third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.87 billion compared with $3.34 billion at the end of the previous quarter. The company’s balance sheet does not carry any long-term debt.

PANW generated an operating cash flow of $389.5 million and a non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $351.2 million during the second quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin came in at 25.3%.

Guidance

Buoyed by a strong fiscal third-quarter performance, Palo Alto has raised its fiscal 2022 guidance.

The company now anticipates fiscal 2022 revenues of $5.481-$5.501 billion, suggesting growth of around 29% from the fiscal 2021 level. Earlier, it had projected revenues between $5.425 billion and $5.475 billion, which indicated year-over-year growth of 27-29%.

Total billings are now estimated to be $7.106-$7.136 billion for fiscal 2022, indicating year-over-year increase of 30-31%. Earlier, the company had estimated billings in the range of $6.80-$6.85 billion, implying a 25-26% increase from the year-ago quarter.

Palo Alto raised its non-GAAP earnings guidance range from $7.23-$7.30 per share to $7.43-$7.46 per share.

However, non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin is still expected in the range of 32-33%.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Palo Alto projects revenues between $1.53 billion and $1.55 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth to be 25-27%.

Total billings are anticipated between $2.32 billion and $2.35 billion, indicating an increase of 24-26% from the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be $2.26-$2.29 per share.

