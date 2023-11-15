Palo Alto (PANW) Upgrades Cortex XSIAM With the 2.0 Version

Palo Alto Networks PANW has just unveiled the newest edition of its Cortex XSIAM platform. The new edition, namely Cortex XSIAM 2.0, introduces the bring-your-own-machine-learning framework, enabling security teams to code and integrate their personalized machine-learning models into XSIAM. This capability enables diverse applications, such as fraud detection, security exploration and advanced data visualization.

Cortex XSIAM was introduced in October 2022 as an enhancement to the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions. It merges the capabilities of SIEM while integrating XDR, SOAR and additional Security Operations Center (SOC) features into a unified platform.

Since its launch, Cortex XSIAM has enabled its users to expedite threat response through its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven SOC platform. Leveraging infrastructure telemetry, threat intelligence and external attack surface data, the platform transforms these elements into an intelligent data foundation. This foundation facilitates advanced security analytics and accelerates defense against threats.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

XSIAM 2.0 broadens the existing platform with new capabilities. It grants security teams access to extensive stored security data for the first time, enabling unique use cases, such as fraud detection, security research and advanced data visualization. The new XSIAM platform also improves how alerts are seen, identified and prioritized. It also introduced a new enhancement: the MITRE ATT&CK Coverage Dashboard.

Palo Alto's XSIAM platform is gaining momentum, surpassing its $100 million target to reach $200 million in bookings for the year. It's resonating strongly with users like Imagination Technologies, Boyne Resorts and an unnamed Oil & Gas Company, enhancing their cybersecurity infrastructure. The Security and Exchange Commission's new rule requiring public companies to report breaches within four days will likely drive more companies to adopt Palo Alto's newly launched XSIAM 2.0 due to its ability to reduce threat detection time.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, PANW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of PANW have gained 87.2% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, NetEase NTES and Hewlett Packard HPE, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 2 cents northward to $3.34 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 8 cents to $10.82 in the past seven days.

NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 239.8% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's third-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 9 cents to $1.65 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 42 cents to $6.96 per share in the past 30 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 24.54%. Shares of NTES have gained 57.3% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hewlett Packard's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged for the past 60 days at 50 cents per share. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised a penny downward to $2.13 per share in the past 30 days.

HPE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.58%. Shares of HPE have inched up 2.9% year to date.

