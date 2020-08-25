Palo Alto (PANW) Tops Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Palo Alto Networks PANW reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $1.48 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate $1.39. Moreover, the bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.47 per share.

The company’s revenues of $950.4 million improved 18% year over year. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $920.9 million.

The top line was primarily aided by several deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms on the rising remote-working trend and heightening need for stronger security. Growing traction in the Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind.

Quarterly Details

Product revenues remained flat year over year at $305.6 million and contributed to 32% of the total revenues. The company’s subscription and support revenues, which accounted for 68% of the total revenues, improved 28.9% to $644.8 million.

Further, billings improved 32% year over year to $1.4 billion. Deferred revenues also jumped 32% to $4.3 billion.

Additionally, Palo Alto’s non-GAAP gross margin contracted 320 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 74.3%. In addition, non-GAAP operating margin shrunk 180 bps to 19.8%.

Palo Alto exited the fiscal fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.75 billion compared with the $2.2 billion recorded at the end of the previous quarter. The company’s balance sheet does not carry any long-term debt.

During the quarter, it generated cash flow from operations of $333.7 million and free cash flow of $301.9 million. In fiscal 2020, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $1.04 billion and $821.3 million, respectively.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2021, Palo Alto anticipates year-over-year revenue growth of 19-20%, which comes in between $915 million and $925 million. Billing growth is anticipated between 15% and 17%, ($1.03 billion-$1.05 billion).

Non-GAAP earnings per share are estimated in the range of $1.32-$1.35.

