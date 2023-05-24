Palo Alto (PANW) Spikes 4% on Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Palo Alto Networks PANW shares soared 4.1% in Tuesday’s extended trading session after the cybersecurity solution provider reported better-than-expected results in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. The bottom line improved 83% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share.

Palo Alto’s fiscal third-quarter revenues of $1.72 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion. The top line grew 24% from the year-ago reported figure. The top line was aided by several deal wins and the increased adoption of Palo Alto’s Next-Generation Security platforms, driven by the hybrid work culture and the heightened need for stronger security.

The company’s strong quarterly performance reflects its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

Product revenues increased 10% year over year to $388.1 million and contributed to 22.6% of total revenues. The company’s subscription and support revenues, which accounted for 77.4% of total revenues, improved 28.7% to $1.33 billion.

Billings increased 26% to $2.26 billion. Deferred revenues at the end of the fiscal third quarter were $4.15 billion. Palo Alto’s remaining performance obligation climbed to $9.2 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 35%.

Palo Alto’s next-generation security annualized recurring revenues were $2.57 billion in the reported quarter compared with $2.33 billion in the previous quarter and $1.61 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP gross profits increased 29.7% to $1.31 billion. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 320 basis points (bps) to 72.9%, primarily driven by a higher software mix, a reduction in supply-chain costs and some efficiencies in customer support.

The non-GAAP operating income rose 60.8% to $406.7 million. Meanwhile, the non-GAAP operating margin expanded 540 bps to 23.6%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Palo Alto exited the fiscal third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.96 billion, up from $3.35 billion at the end of the previous quarter. As of Apr 30, 2023, the company had long-term operating lease liabilities of $264.5 million.

PANW generated operating cash flow of $432.1 million and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $400.9 million in the fiscal third quarter. The non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin came in at 23.3%.

Raised FY23 Guidance

Palo Alto’s management raised fiscal 2023 guidance. The company now projects revenues between $6.88 billion and $6.91 billion for fiscal 2023 instead of its previous forecast in the band of $6.85-$6.91 billion. This suggests top-line growth of 25-26% from the fiscal 2022 level.

Total billings of PANW are now estimated in the range of $9.18-$9.23 for fiscal 2023, indicating a year-over-year increase of 23-24%. Previously, billings were expected in the $9.10-$9.20 billion band, which suggested a year-over-year increase of 22-23%.

Palo Alto projects non-GAAP earnings in the $4.25-$4.29 per share band compared with the prior guided range of $3.97-$4.03 per share. The non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin forecast has also been raised from the range of 36.5-37.5% to the 37.5-38.5% band for fiscal 2023.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Palo Alto projects revenues between $1.937 billion and $1.967 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 25-27%. Total billings are anticipated between $3.15 billion and $3.20 billion, indicating an increase of 17-19% from the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings are projected in the range of $1.26-$1.30 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Palo Alto Networks carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of PANW have increased 36% year to date (YTD).

