Palo Alto (PANW) Soars 11% as Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Palo Alto Networks PANW shares soared 11.2% during the extended trading session on Aug 18 after the cybersecurity solution provider reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. The bottom line improved 80% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 80 cents per share.

Palo Alto’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenues of $1.95 billion matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew 26% from the year-ago reported figure. The top line was aided by several deal wins and the increased adoption of Palo Alto’s Next-Generation Security platforms, driven by the hybrid work culture and the heightened need for stronger security.

The company’s strong quarterly performance reflects its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

Product revenues increased 24.3% year over year to $507.4 million and contributed to 26% of the total revenues. The company’s subscription and support revenues, which accounted for 74% of the total revenues, improved 26.6% to $1.45 billion. Our estimates for Product and Subscription and Support revenues were pegged at $499.6 million and $1.45 billion, respectively.

Billings increased 18% to $3.2 billion. Deferred revenues at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter were $4.67 billion. Palo Alto’s remaining performance obligation climbed to $10.6 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 30%. Our estimates for billings, deferred revenues and remaining performance obligation were pegged at $3.18 billion, $9.32 billion and $8.77 billion, respectively.

Palo Alto’s next-generation security annualized recurring revenues were $2.95 billion in the reported quarter compared with $2.57 billion in the previous quarter and $1.89 billion in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for fourth-quarter next-generation security annualized recurring revenues was pegged at $2.83 billion.

Non-GAAP gross profits increased 32.9% to $1.51 billion. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 410 basis points (bps) to 77.3%, primarily driven by a higher software mix, a reduction in supply-chain costs and some efficiencies in customer support.

The non-GAAP operating income rose 71.4% to $554 million. Meanwhile, the non-GAAP operating margin expanded 760 bps to 28.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Palo Alto exited the fiscal fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.39 billion, up from $3.96 billion at the end of the previous quarter. As of Jul 31, 2023, the company had long-term operating lease liabilities of $279.2 million.

PANW generated operating cash flow of $414.1 million and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $376.9 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. The non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin for the fourth quarter came in at 19.9%.

During the full-fiscal 2023, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $2.78 billion and $2.63 billion, respectively. The non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin for fiscal 2023 came in at 38.8%.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Palo Alto initiated guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2024. For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, PANW projects revenues between $1.82 billion and $1.85 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 16-18%. Total billings are anticipated between $2.05 billion and $2.08 billion, indicating an increase of 17-19% from the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings are projected in the range of $1.15-$1.17 per share.

The company projects revenues between $8.15 billion and $8.20 billion for fiscal 2024. This suggests top-line growth of 18-19% from the fiscal 2023 level.

Total billings of PANW are estimated in the range of $10.9-$11 billion for fiscal 2024, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19-20%. Palo Alto projects non-GAAP earnings in the $5.27-$5.40 per share band. The non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin has been forecast in the range of 37%-38%.

