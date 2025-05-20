Palo Alto (PANW) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2025, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported revenue of $2.29 billion, up 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +3.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Palo Alto performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

RPO (Remaining Performance Obligation) : $13.5 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.54 billion.

: $13.5 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.54 billion. Revenue- Product : $452.70 million versus $420.05 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.

: $452.70 million versus $420.05 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change. Revenue- Subscription and support : $1.84 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.

: $1.84 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change. Revenue- Subscription and support- Support : $601.90 million versus $599.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.

: $601.90 million versus $599.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change. Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription : $1.23 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.

: $1.23 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change. Product gross profit Non-GAAP : $355.10 million compared to the $329.84 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $355.10 million compared to the $329.84 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP : $1.39 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. Subscription and support gross profit GAAP : $1.32 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Product gross profit GAAP: $352 million versus $330.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Palo Alto have returned +21.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

