Palo Alto (PANW) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2025, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported revenue of $2.47 billion, up 15.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +4.49%.

RPO (Remaining Performance Obligation) : $15.50 billion compared to the $15.47 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $15.50 billion compared to the $15.47 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Product : $434 million compared to the $423.19 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year.

: $434 million compared to the $423.19 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year. Revenue- Subscription and support : $2.04 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.

: $2.04 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year. Revenue- Subscription and support- Support : $676 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $651.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.

: $676 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $651.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%. Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription : $1.36 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.

: $1.36 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change. Product gross profit Non-GAAP : $348 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $333.92 million.

: $348 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $333.92 million. Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP : $1.55 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. Subscription and support gross profit GAAP : $1.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion.

: $1.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. Product gross profit GAAP: $345 million compared to the $333.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Palo Alto have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

