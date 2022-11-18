Palo Alto (PANW) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Palo Alto Networks PANW reported strong first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. The bottom line improved 50.9% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 55 cents per share.

Palo Alto’s fiscal first-quarter revenues of $1.56 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion. The top line grew 25% from the year-earlier reported figure.

The top line was aided by several deal wins and increased adoption of Palo Alto’s Next-Generation Security (“NGS”) platforms due to the hybrid work culture and the heightened need for stronger security.

The company’s strong quarterly performance reflects its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy.

Quarterly Details

Product revenues increased 12% year over year to $330 million and contributed to 21% of total revenues. The company’s subscription and support revenues, which accounted for 78.9% of total revenues, improved 29.6% to $1.23 billion.

Billings increased 27% to $1.75 billion. Deferred revenues at the end of the fiscal first quarter were $3.74 billion. Palo Alto’s remaining performance obligation climbed to $8.3 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 38%.

Palo Alto’s NGS annualized recurring revenues were $2.11 billion in the reported quarter compared with $1.27 billion in the year-ago quarter and $1.89 billion in the previous quarter.

Non-GAAP gross profits increased 25.2% to $1.16 billion. However, non-GAAP gross margin contracted 10 basis points (bps) to 74.3%, primarily due to heightened costs associated with supply chain issues.

Non-GAAP operating income rose 44% to $322.4 million while non-GAAP operating margin expanded 260 bps to 20.6%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Palo Alto exited the fiscal first-quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.80 billion, up from $3.63 billion at the end of the previous quarter. As of Oct 31, 2022, the company had a long-term debt of $283 million.

PANW generated an operating cash flow of $1.24 billion and a non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $1.20 billion during the fiscal first quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin came in at 76.6%.

Guidance

For fiscal 2023, Palo Alto anticipates revenues in the range of $6.85-$6.91 billion, suggesting growth of 25-26% from the fiscal 2022 level.

Total billings are estimated to be $8.95-$9.10 billion for fiscal 2023, indicating a year-over-year increase of 20-22%. The company projects its non-GAAP earnings to be in the $3.37-$3.44 per share band.

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin is expected in the range of 34.5-35.5% for fiscal 2023.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Palo Alto projects revenues between $1.63 billion and $1.66 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 24-26%.

Total billings are anticipated between $1.94 billion and $1.99 billion, indicating an increase of 21-24% from the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be 76-78 cents per share.

Palo Alto currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of PANW have lost 9.7% in the past year.

