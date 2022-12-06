Palo Alto (PANW) Launches Medical IoT Security Solution

Palo Alto Networks PANW recently introduced the most comprehensive Zero Trust security solution for medical devices — Medical IoT Security — to enable healthcare organizations quickly deploy and manage new connected technologies in a secure manner.

PANW’s Medical IoT Security solution uses machine learning (ML) to give healthcare providers an Internet of Things (IoT) security product, specifically designed for medical devices, and helps healthcare providers improve security and reduce vulnerabilities. Integrating with Palo Alto’s Advanced Threat Prevention and Advanced URL Filtering services, the solution provides best-in-class threat protection. The new product helps quickly discover and assess every device, easily segment and enforce least privilege access, and protect against known and unknown threats with simplified operations.

The Medical IoT Security will enable healthcare organizations to create rules for monitoring devices for behavioral anomalies and automatically trigger appropriate responses. It will enable the organizations to enforce least-privileged access policies for medical devices with just one click by utilizing Palo Alto’s Next-Generation Firewalls technologies. It will visualize the entire map of connected devices of an organization and ensure that each device is placed in its designated network segment.

Palo Alto’s new platform will simplify operations through two distinct dashboards which enable IT and biomedical engineering teams to each gain their role-specific vital information. The solution will provide recommendations to bring medical devices into compliance with rules and guidelines, such as the Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act, General Data Protection Regulation, and similar laws and regulations. It will also provide immediate insights into the risk posture of each device, including end-of-life status, recall notification, default password alert and unauthorized external website communication.

The newly launched solution will allow organizations to improve operational efficiency, enhancing end-experiences of both patients and practitioners while being able to eliminate the burden of IT labor crisis. It will be available in January 2023.

Palo Alto continues to win back-to-back deals for offering unique cyber safety solutions, which ensure the blocking of attacks or malicious content. It is currently focusing on selling more subscription-based services which are helping it to generate stable revenues while expanding margins.



Palo Alto's subscription-based services like AutoFocus, Aperture, Traps, WildFire and Virtual are not only witnessing solid growth but also bolstering the customer base. We believe that the subscription-based business model will continue to improve the company’s top and bottom lines.



Recently, in November, Palo Alto inked a deal to acquire the Israel-based Cider Security company, for $195 million in cash, excluding the value of replacement equity awards, subject to adjustment. Headquartered in Tel-Aviv Yafo, Cider Security provides application security and software supply-chain security solutions, which offer continuous integration/continuous delivery platforms from a single place.

Combining Cider Security’s solutions with PANW’s newly launched software composition analysis tools, Prisma Cloud will offer the industry's most comprehensive supply-chain security solution as part of its code-to-cloud security platform. Palo Alto’s Bridgecrew buyout in 2021 enabled Prisma Cloud to become the first cloud security platform to deliver security across the full application lifecycle.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Palo Alto currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of PANW have increased 1.8% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Celestica CLS, Fabrinet FN and Zscaler ZS. While Celestica flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Fabrinet and Zscaler carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has increased by 9 cents to 53 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16 cents up to $1.86 per share in the past 60 days.



CLS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of the company have moved up 1.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 16 cents northward to $1.89 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have improved by 7.6% to $7.48 per share in the past 30 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 5.4%. Shares of the company have gained 12.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 7 cents north to 26 cents per share over the past 90 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved south by a penny to $1.17 per share in the past 30 days.



ZS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have declined 55.9% in the past year.

