Palo Alto (PANW) Down 10% in a Month: What Should Investors Do?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, a leading name in cybersecurity, has experienced a significant drop of more than 10% in its stock price over the past month, a decline that far exceeds the 6.5% drop of the S&P 500.

The primary driver behind this decline is the broader market sell-off, fueled by macroeconomic concerns. Investors are jittery due to uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies and fears of a potential U.S. recession. The recent disappointing job report from the U.S. Department of Labor has only intensified these worries about the state of the economy.

Given this sharp pullback, some investors might be tempted to buy PANW on the dip. But is now the right time to invest? Let’s delve deeper.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Deceleration in Growth is a Major Concern

Over the past year, Palo Alto Networks has reported a slowdown in revenue, billings and adjusted earnings growth, citing uncertain macroeconomic conditions as the main cause. This contrasts sharply with the strong financial performances of other cybersecurity firms like Zscaler Inc. ZS and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD, both of which have posted robust top and bottom-line growth in their latest quarterly results.

As reported on May 30, Zscaler’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues increased 32% year over year, while non-GAAP earnings soared 83%. CrowdStrike reported its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jun 4, wherein revenues jumped 33%, while non-GAAP earnings rose 63%. This suggests that while demand for cybersecurity remains strong, Palo Alto Networks may be losing market share to its competitors.

The cybersecurity industry is fiercely competitive, with each player striving to innovate and capture more market share. In response, Palo Alto Networks is consolidating its customer base into a unified security platform, aiming to reduce reliance on smaller cybersecurity firms for specific services. While this strategy has long-term potential for creating a more stable revenue stream and stronger market position, it is currently impacting the company’s financial performance. Offering free trials and deferred billing options to promote the unified platform is hurting revenues, billings and adjusted earnings growth.

For fiscal 2024, Palo Alto Networks expects revenues between $7.99 billion and $8.01 billion, indicating about 16% year-over-year growth, significantly lower than the 25% growth reported in fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings is currently pegged at $5.57 per share, implying a 25.5% year-over-year increase, down from the 76% surge seen in fiscal 2023. The consensus mark for Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal 2025 revenues and earnings depicts further deceleration in growth rates.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical and Valuation Concerns

Adding to investors’ worries, Palo Alto Networks shares have dipped below their 50-day moving average, a bearish technical signal suggesting a potential continuation of the downward trend in the short term.

50-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation also remains a contentious issue. The stock's current price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is significantly higher than the Zacks Internet - Software industry average, indicating that much of its expected growth is already priced in. This leaves little margin for error and makes the stock susceptible to negative developments or earnings misses.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Long-Term Prospects Remain Bright

Despite near-term challenges, the long-term outlook for Palo Alto Networks remains strong. The company is a leader in cybersecurity, offering solutions that address network security, cloud security and endpoint protection. Its next-generation firewall and advanced threat detection technologies are widely recognized and adopted globally.

The global cybersecurity market is projected to grow substantially from $172.2 billion in 2023 to $424.97 billion by 2030, according to Fortune Business Insights. Palo Alto Networks is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding market due to its comprehensive and innovative solutions.

Palo Alto Networks’ strategic partnerships and innovations are crucial to its long-term success. The company has collaborated with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and other tech firms to offer robust private 5G security solutions. These partnerships enhance Palo Alto Networks’ capabilities in AI-driven threat detection, especially in emerging markets like private 5G.

Such collaborations strengthen Palo Alto Networks’ market position and ensure its solutions remain cutting-edge, catering to modern enterprises' needs.

Conclusion: Hold for Now

While the recent dip in Palo Alto Networks' stock may be unsettling, the company’s strong market position, innovative product portfolio and strategic partnerships suggest a promising future. The current challenges, including macroeconomic uncertainty and competitive pressures, are likely to continue to impact revenue and earnings growth in the short term.

Given the stock’s premium valuation and modest near-term growth prospects, investors might consider avoiding new purchases until a more favorable entry point emerges. For existing shareholders, holding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock seems prudent, as the long-term growth drivers remain intact. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In summary, while Palo Alto Networks is a solid player in a growing market, patience may be the key to finding a more attractive buying opportunity.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.