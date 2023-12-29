Palo Alto (PANW) Completes Acquisition of Talon Cyber Security

Palo Alto Networks PANW has completed the previously announced acquisition of Talon Cyber Security. The two companies had entered into a definitive agreement in early November this year, wherein Palo Alto agreed to buy Talon for an undisclosed amount.

Talon Buyout Enhances Prisma SASE Capabilities

The company has integrated Talon's Enterprise Browser technology with its Prisma Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). The integration will enable PANW to provide solutions that allow users to securely access business applications from unmanaged devices.

PANW's Prisma SASE operates on a cloud-based infrastructure, ensuring secure access to applications, data and resources for users irrespective of their location, all while maintaining consistent security policies. It incorporates a Zero Trust Security model, verifying users and devices before granting access and employs a Global Network Backbone to enhance performance across a worldwide network. Moreover, it offers a comprehensive suite of security services, such as firewall, secure web gateway, zero-trust network access and data loss prevention, ensuring robust protection against various threats and vulnerabilities.

The integration of Talon’s Enterprise Browser will enhance security and data protection across all applications, devices and locations. With the increasing use of personal and unmanaged devices in workplaces, the integration will help mitigate security risks associated with web browsing.

Talon's Enterprise Browser brings added security layers against various threats like phishing attacks, web-based attacks and malicious browser extensions. Its controls also prevent sensitive data from leaving the browser, regardless of device management by the enterprise.

The integration with Prisma SASE will ensure consistent security and deeper visibility into device usage. This move reinforces Prisma SASE's position as a comprehensive single-vendor SASE solution, promoting a unified Zero Trust security approach. Together, Prisma SASE and the Enterprise Browser aim to secure all web applications and devices, managed or unmanaged, for both public and private networks.

The acquisition of Talon is in line with a number of other buyouts like those of Dig Security and Zycada Networks in 2023. In 2022, it acquired Cider Security, a pioneer in application security and software supply chain security. The acquisition of Bridgecrew in 2021 enabled "shift left" security, with Prisma Cloud becoming the first cloud security platform to deliver security across the full application lifecycle.

These acquisitions have added significantly to PANW’s portfolio of offerings.

Shares of PANW have returned 111.8% in the year-to-date period.

