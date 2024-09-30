Palo Alto Networks's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $463,210 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $656,959.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $440.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palo Alto Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palo Alto Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $440.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $14.3 $13.35 $13.56 $340.00 $108.8K 20 5 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.5 $59.3 $59.3 $360.00 $88.9K 167 15 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $16.2 $15.2 $16.2 $330.00 $76.1K 850 50 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.2 $6.95 $7.2 $370.00 $72.0K 1.1K 117 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $27.55 $27.2 $27.2 $360.00 $65.2K 357 24

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Palo Alto Networks's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 862,492, the price of PANW is up by 1.38%, reaching $340.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Palo Alto Networks

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $420.0.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $420.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palo Alto Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

