Palo Alto Networks's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) we detected 47 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,153,338 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,649,282.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $205.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 711.74 with a total volume of 4,857.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $205.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $27.7 $27.35 $27.7 $165.00 $301.7K 253 109 PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $23.75 $22.95 $22.95 $180.00 $162.9K 60 77 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $26.75 $25.3 $25.3 $165.00 $156.8K 743 0 PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.0 $9.8 $9.9 $185.00 $137.6K 1.5K 177 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.1 $10.05 $10.45 $140.00 $104.5K 38 0

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palo Alto Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Palo Alto Networks With a volume of 3,373,245, the price of PANW is up 0.79% at $185.14. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $221.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $200. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $225. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $212. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palo Alto Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

