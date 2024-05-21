Palo Alto Networks: Steady Growth and Strategic Platformization Bolster Buy Rating

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANW – Research Report) today and set a price target of $360.00.

Hamza Fodderwala has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors surrounding Palo Alto Networks’ recent performance and strategic direction. While the FQ3 results were consistent with expectations, they did not surpass the optimistic projections of the buyside, with billings growing 3.4% year-over-year. This growth, although modest, was steady and in line with management’s conservative guidance. Fodderwala also notes that Palo Alto Networks is performing well compared to peers, with a higher growth in billings and larger scale operations. Despite the near-term billing uncertainty which is expected to impact the stock, there are signs that the company’s strategic platformization efforts are bearing fruit, leading to larger deal sizes but with less billings upfront due to deferred payment plans.

The platformization strategy, in particular, is highlighted as a key driver for the company’s future growth. Fodderwala points out that contracted revenue performance obligations (cRPO) bookings have shown a significant acceleration, evidence of the effective full contract value capture from deals. The growth in cRPO bookings, which was reported to be over 20% year-over-year, is not only due to favorable comparisons to prior periods but also to an increase in the dollar value of contracts compared to the previous year. Large deals, including the company’s biggest ever with a leading healthcare provider, are seen as indicators of the strategy’s success. These factors, combined with a strong pipeline looking forward, underpin Fodderwala’s confidence in the company’s ability to sustain higher long-term growth, despite a modest downward revision in near-term billing growth forecasts.

In another report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

TipRanks tracks over 100,000 company insiders, identifying the select few who excel in timing their transactions. By upgrading to TipRanks Premium, you will gain access to this exclusive data and discover crucial insights to guide your investment decisions. Begin your TipRanks Premium journey today.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Company Description:

California-based Palo Alto Networks, Inc., founded in 2005, is a global cybersecurity leader. The company provides network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities.

Read More on PANW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.