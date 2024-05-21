Palo Alto Networks: A Buy Rating Amidst Growth and Strong Financial Health

Evercore ISI analyst Peter Levine has maintained their bullish stance on PANW stock, giving a Buy rating today.

Peter Levine has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors indicating the robust health and potential growth of Palo Alto Networks. Despite the market’s lukewarm reaction to a softer billings quarter and a conservative forward-looking guide, Levine emphasizes the company’s solid quarterly performance, which surpassed both Evercore ISI’s and the Street’s revenue estimates. The report acknowledges the concerns surrounding billings pressure, yet Levine points out the company’s significant increase in recurring revenue streams and consistent cost management efforts that have boosted operating margins above consensus estimates.

Moreover, Palo Alto Networks’ management has reiterated their commitment to achieving a 37% free cash flow target through FY26, reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial strategy. The analyst also notes the strong year-over-year growth in next-generation security annual recurring revenue and the potential of the company’s evolving platform strategy, which is still in the early stages but showing promise with increased engagements. These factors, combined with the long-term outlook that sees Palo Alto Networks maintaining its dominance in the cybersecurity sector, underpin Levine’s optimistic stance and the Outperform rating for the company’s stock.

In another report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

California-based Palo Alto Networks, Inc., founded in 2005, is a global cybersecurity leader. The company provides network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities.

