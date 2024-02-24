Palo Alto Networks (XTRA:5AP) Price Target Increased by 10.72% to 321.89

The average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks (XTRA:5AP) has been revised to 321.89 / share. This is an increase of 10.72% from the prior estimate of 290.72 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 251.09 to a high of 400.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.88% from the latest reported closing price of 261.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2867 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an increase of 226 owner(s) or 8.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5AP is 0.55%, a decrease of 2.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 294,686K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,520K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,539K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 4.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,350K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,196K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,222K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,760K shares, representing a decrease of 21.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 75.08% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,126K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,340K shares, representing an increase of 39.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 79.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,750K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,886K shares, representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 26.66% over the last quarter.

