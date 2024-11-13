Palo Alto Networks Unusual Options Activity For November 13

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) we detected 53 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $481,896 and 42, calls, for a total amount of $3,019,753.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $560.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $280.0 to $560.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $97.3 $92.95 $95.5 $310.00 $286.5K 527 30 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $29.7 $28.4 $29.7 $450.00 $246.4K 3 189 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $8.45 $7.65 $8.0 $400.00 $236.0K 2.2K 795 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $12.05 $11.1 $12.0 $420.00 $182.4K 534 195 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $29.7 $29.6 $29.7 $450.00 $166.6K 3 65

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palo Alto Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,093,596, the price of PANW is up 2.41% at $407.62. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.