Palo Alto Networks Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $483,680 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,310,684.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $340.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Palo Alto Networks stands at 1314.87, with a total volume reaching 911.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Palo Alto Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $340.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.5 $28.4 $28.5 $180.00 $387.6K 863 148 PANW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.9 $5.55 $5.7 $155.00 $216.6K 3.4K 3 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.6 $5.45 $5.6 $190.00 $110.8K 2.3K 78 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.35 $26.1 $26.35 $185.00 $97.4K 1.4K 9 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.05 $16.7 $16.7 $180.00 $78.4K 2.5K 52

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palo Alto Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,970,897, with PANW's price up by 3.12%, positioned at $179.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Palo Alto Networks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $217.28.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from WestPark Capital lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $196. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $230. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

