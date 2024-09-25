Palo Alto Networks Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $245,010, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $335,426.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $500.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $48.2 $47.5 $47.5 $300.00 $95.0K 484 21 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $76.45 $75.25 $75.65 $320.00 $83.2K 291 12 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $27.95 $27.75 $27.75 $360.00 $83.2K 355 30 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.1 $4.85 $5.0 $380.00 $75.0K 619 202 PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $162.85 $157.95 $162.08 $500.00 $48.6K 1 6

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palo Alto Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Palo Alto Networks With a trading volume of 351,834, the price of PANW is down by -0.87%, reaching $340.53. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Palo Alto Networks

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $420.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $420.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

