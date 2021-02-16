Markets
Palo Alto Networks To Buy Bridgecrew For About $156 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks (PANW) said that it agreed to buy Bridgecrew, a developer-first cloud security company, for about $156 million in cash, excluding the value of replacement equity awards.

The proposed acquisition is expected to close during Palo Alto Networks fiscal third quarter. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the company's financials.

The company noted that Bridgecrew co-founders, Idan Tendler, Barak Schoster and Guy Eisenkot, and their teams will join Palo Alto Networks.

