Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Expanse - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) agreed Tuesday to acquire Expanse Inc., a leader in attack surface management, for a total purchase price of approximately $670 million in cash and stock and approximately $130 million in replacement equity awards, each such amount subject to adjustment.

The proposed acquisition is expected to close during Palo Alto Networks fiscal second quarter, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Expanse's internet collection and attribution platform constantly monitors the global internet to map exposed and untracked assets that comprise customers' attack surfaces, evaluate and prioritize risk, and provide mitigation.

Once combined, the Expanse platform will significantly enrich the Cortex product suite and create the ability to stitch together external, internal and threat data to provide organizations with a complete, integrated view of the enterprise.

Expanse customers include Fortune 500 organizations in the financial, healthcare, entertainment and technology industries as well as mission-critical government organizations, including the U.S. military. Expanse co-founders, Dr. Tim Junio and Dr. Matt Kraning, will join Palo Alto Networks.

