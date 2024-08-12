Palo Alto Networks Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (24 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 24 analysts have published ratings on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 17 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 13 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $353.12, along with a high estimate of $384.00 and a low estimate of $285.00. Marking an increase of 2.67%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $343.95.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Palo Alto Networks by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $360.00 $330.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $350.00 $325.00 Nina Marques Redburn Atlantic Lowers Neutral $325.00 $350.00 Michael Turits Keybanc Lowers Overweight $380.00 $384.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $360.00 $340.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $350.00 $350.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Announces Buy $380.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $360.00 $360.00 Joseph Bonner Argus Research Raises Buy $348.00 $336.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $360.00 $360.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $345.00 $335.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $380.00 $380.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $375.00 $375.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Sarah Hindlian Macquarie Raises Neutral $285.00 $270.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $360.00 $360.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $334.00 $327.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $330.00 $330.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $360.00 $365.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $340.00 $325.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $364.00 $335.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $340.00 $330.00 Michael Turits Keybanc Raises Overweight $384.00 $355.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $360.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palo Alto Networks. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Palo Alto Networks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Palo Alto Networks's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Palo Alto Networks's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Palo Alto Networks Better

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 85,000 customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Palo Alto Networks

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Palo Alto Networks showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.33% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palo Alto Networks's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palo Alto Networks's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

